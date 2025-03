Zanu PF has expelled Central Committee member and war veteran Blessed Geza with immediate effect, the party's secretary for legal affairs, Cde Patrick Chinamasa, has announced.

Cde Chinamasa said the decision was made following internal party processes.

Last month, the ruling party's Mashonaland West Province unanimously recommended Geza's expulsion from the party, while the party's War Veterans League also denounced him for attacking the party's leadership.