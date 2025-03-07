Zimbabwe: Bombshell! Zanu-PF Expels 'Treasonous' Geza Over Anti-2030 Crusade

OUTSPOKEN war veteran Blessed "Bombshell" Geza has been expelled from ZANU PF with immediate effect, paying the price for opposing the extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's rule.

Geza, a ZANU PF Central Committee member, was ejected from the party following recommendations by the party's disciplinary committee to the politburo. He stands accused of indiscipline and fostering factionalism.

This comes after he publicly opposed the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure beyond the constitutionally mandated two-term limit, which is due to end in 2028.

Announcing Geza's expulsion, ZANU PF's Secretary for Legal Affairs, Patrick Chinamasa, said that Geza had acted in a manner tantamount to treason.

"I think all of you are aware of utterances by Cde Geza which sought to undermine the party leadership, ZANU PF and over and above that which was an attack on the state machinery, basically a treason against the state.

"What is clear, of course, is that Cde Geza was disloyal to the party in terms of Article 19(1) of the party's constitution. Blessed Geza violated all of those provisions. Any member of the party should not make or behave in a manner which brings the name of the party into disrepute.

"Taking all the allegations against Blessed Geza which are all in the public purview the politburo on the recommendation of the national disciplinary committee upheld that Blessed Geza should be expelled from ZANU PF with immediate effect," said Chinamasa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Geza leads a faction of disgruntled ex-combatants frustrated by the entrenchment of corruption in the country.

His expulsion comes as Mnangagwa, on Tuesday, issued a stern warning against indiscipline among ZANU PF members.

Geza is among several members, including Member of Parliament (MP) Benjamin Ganyiwa and Godwin Gomwe, who have been shown the door from ZANU PF headquarters over allegations of indiscipline.

Chinamasa stated that the expulsion signals the party's firm stance against members who act against ZANU PF's interests.

"Much of the deliberations dwelt on discipline, unity to protect the party from divisions. The decisions reflect the politburo's desire to stamp its authority on issues of discipline.

"From today onwards, we will be known as a no-nonsense party to any mischief or any misdemeanors, any factionalism, any misbehaviour that will be taking place in the party. We must preserve our unity as a party, and it is very important that we must chuck out or discipline those who we feel are threatening the unity of ZANU PF," he added.