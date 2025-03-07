South Sudan: Ruto Urges Kiir and Machar to Dialogue in a Bid to Foster Peace

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged South Sudan President Salva Kiir and the first Vice President Riek Machar to engage in dialogue in a bid to foster peace.

In a statement, the President implored the two leaders to put their differences aside as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Strategic Framework.

"This (Thursday) morning, I spoke with President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan and First Vice President Riek Machar about the escalating security situation in the country," Ruto said.

"I implored both leaders to engage in dialogue towards fostering peace in the country, even as the region works towards the stabilization of South Sudan under IGAD's Strategic Framework."

This comes after heightened tensions in South Sudan, where Vice President Machar's residence was recently surrounded by soldiers, and several of his allies were detained following an armed group's capture of an army base in the north.

The incidents have deepened concerns over the fragile peace agreement signed in 2018.

President Ruto also noted that diplomatic efforts are ongoing to determine a sustainable solution to the crisis.

"I also informed the two leaders that regional consultations are underway to determine the best path forward for the situation in South Sudan," he added.

South Sudan, the world's youngest nation, gained independence in 2011 but has faced persistent internal conflicts.

In December 2013, a political dispute between President Salva Kiir and his then-deputy, Riek Machar, escalated into a civil war that lasted until 2018, resulting in approximately 400,000 deaths and displacing millions.

A peace agreement was signed in 2018, reinstating Machar as Vice President in a unity government formed in 2020.

However, the implementation of this agreement has been fraught with challenges, including delays in unifying armed forces and establishing local governance structures.

Recent developments have further strained fragile peace. In early March 2025, Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and several senior military officials allied with Machar were detained.

These arrests occurred amid intense clashes in the northern town of Nasir between national forces and the White Army militia, linked to Machar's Nuer ethnic group.

The situation threatens the fragile peace deal that ended the civil war between Machar's forces and those loyal to President Salva Kiir.

Further, a recent Cabinet reshuffle by President Kiir, which included the dismissal of key officials, has raised concerns about the stability of the peace agreement.

Machar has called for the reinstatement of these officials, arguing that their removal violates the power-sharing deal and poses a threat to its existence.