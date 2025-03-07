Ethiopia: Artifacts Reflecting Cultural Values

It is well recognized that cultural artifacts are created by human societies for the purpose of reflecting their cultures, norms, way of living, dressing style, and various means for fostering social fabrics.

Keeping this in mind, The Ethiopian Herald approached Sebrina Worku, a graduate from Alle School of Fine Arts and Design, Addis Ababa University, and is currently working in the private artifact/souvenir subsector.

She said, "In order to better understand human culture and sociology, scientists like anthropologists, ethnologists, psychologists, and sociologists regularly analyze and interpret the meaning of cultural artifacts. An artifact is any item that contains important information about the people and the culture of a society. A cultural artifact may be tangible, like an ancient tomb or it may be intangible, like a modern non-fungible token."

As to her, it can be anything tangible or intellectual that is created by humans and provides information about the culture of the person or people who created it. This information may be economic, political, religious, or social about the people in that society.

She further elucidated that there are archeological artifacts and social artifacts. Archeological artifacts are tangible and made by human design. Artifacts can be found anywhere that people live. In fact, some of the most important historical cultural artifacts have been found by accident or in ancient garbage dumps. The location and nature of cultural artifacts and social artifacts are just as diverse as the people and societies they represent. Interestingly, Ethiopia has a number of historical and cultural realities that can be reflected by many artifacts, sculptures, souvenirs and even a range of shapes and symbolized facets.

She said, "Inevitably, our understanding of a people can only be as good as the historical record that exists and as the scientists who interpret its meaning. In some cases, people have passed down their culture's significant customs through the tradition of story to ensure that it would be told in their own words by their own people, particularly through the existing generation and the generations to come as well. In other cases, the archeological record is the best source we have for understanding a culture. Here, culture, religious, norm, social values and even legendary leaders of the nation and opinion leaders have been well portrayed along this line."

Objects made of durable materials may survive several generations. They lend themselves to passing on information to succeeding generations. Of course, traditions are maintained by objects that explicitly symbolize continuity with the past, such as monuments, museum exhibits, buildings, and holy objects. Graveyards, tombstones, and relics in churches and mosques mark the interface between public tradition and private remembering, for which, among others, family heirlooms, private relics, and pictures are used, she underlined.

As to Sebrina, instruments pass on cultural knowledge implicitly by inviting individuals to use them in specific ways. Objects also embody cultural imperatives, so that the emergence of new cultural norms and traditions is often accompanied by the invention and social diffusion of new instruments. Artifacts are found almost in all parts of the nations though the volume varies reflecting their respective cultures and other manifestoes.

Basically, said Sebrina artifacts and relics are less durable and serve consumption, and access to goods is less regulated than access to ritual objects.

She further stated that even modern societies do not consider all objects to be commodities. Objects may also become endowed with private meanings that are shared only by some, or even only one, member of a culture. Objects may take on metaphorical and metonymical meanings.

A lock of a loved one's hair, a cinema ticket from a couple's first date, a pen that belonged to one's grandmother all acquires additional metonymical (the name of something closely associated with that thing or concept) meanings by their association with specific events or persons. These meanings are not easily accessible to outsiders. Objects always have cultural meanings, to which private meanings may be added, increasing their individuality.

Since artifacts are physical objects created, used, or modified by humans, they serve as important indicators of the culture and tradition from which they originate. These assets are fundamental for introducing the nation to the rest of the world through visitors and/or tourists.

True, she said there are several ways in which artifacts reflect culture via reflecting cultural values and beliefs like symbolism, emblem and pure sign of Ethiopians' identity. This means that many artifacts embody the values and beliefs of a culture. For example, religious artifacts like crosses or prayer beads reflect spiritual beliefs and practices, and other culture and norm-oriented artifacts.

"Furthermore, artifacts can indicate social stratification. For instance, elaborate burial goods may suggest a belief in an afterlife and the importance of status in life and death. Tools and clothing can reflect gender roles and occupational divisions within a culture and social strata. As far as technological development is concerned, innovation comes to the forefront. The materials and techniques used in creating artifacts reveal a culture's technological capabilities, in the first place. For example, the development of pottery and metallurgy reflects advancements in technology.

Second, artifacts can show how cultures adapt to their environments, such as tools designed for specific tasks based on local resources. Regarding daily life and economy, artifacts related to daily activities (e.g., cooking utensils, clothing) provide insights into the daily lives of individuals, families and the entire community of a given zone and epoch. Yes, items like coins, trade goods, or agricultural tools can indicate economic practices and trade relationships with other cultures.

She further stated that artifacts such as paintings, sculptures, and textiles showcase the aesthetic values and artistic traditions of a culture--many cultures of Ethiopians in this context.

As to her, cultural identity can be expressed using artifacts and/or souvenirs. Unique styles and motifs can signify cultural identity and heritage, distinguishing one culture from another. Besides, artifacts help establish timelines and can reflect historical events and changes, such as colonization or industrialization. It is also instrumental in promoting cultural exchange and life experience sharing. The presence of artifacts from different cultures can indicate trade, migration, and cultural exchange processes.

In sum, artifacts are vital to understanding a culture's identity, values, and history. They serve as tangible links to the past and provide insights into the complexities of human societies. By studying artifacts, the new generation can gain a deeper appreciation of how cultural practices and beliefs shape human experiences. Ethiopia has many artifacts, including stone statues, stelae, icons, and fossils as well as stone artifacts.