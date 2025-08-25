Ethiopian Heritage Authority Intensifies Push to Restitute Looted Artifacts

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is making utmost efforts to identify and recover artifacts taken out of the country, Ethiopian Heritage Authority revealed.

Ethiopian Heritage Authority Director General, Abebaw Ayalew told ENA that several tasks have been carried out to return valuable items smuggled out from the country.

Abebaw stated that activities are being done to track down where and with whom the artifacts are collected to return the items that are collected by various institutions and individuals.

In this regard, a document listing down these important items was submitted to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as evidence.

Recall that many artifacts have been returned through efforts made in the past five years, he said, pointing out those in the hands of various individuals returned voluntarily and through negotiations.

Efforts to restitute Ethiopian artifacts listed for auction in various countries will involve legally halting them from sale, he added.

He said that Armor of Emperor Tewodros, Mantle of Ras Desta Damtew, Ethiopian Order of Star and other significant items were halted from the auction and returned to home in the just ended Ethiopian 2017 calendar.

In this regard, the National Heritage Repatriation Committee is making a significant contribution in the efforts of repatriating artifacts, he noted, adding that efforts are underway to register new and symbolic natural and cultural heritage sites with UNESCO, ensuring they meet international standards.

Also a document is being prepared to register Al-Nejashi, Coffee ceremony, Waza (commonly known as Zumbara), Agew Feresegna, Halaba Sera, Enset and similar heritages, he elaborated; expressing his authority's continued commitment to work diligently to register national and public Ethiopian heritages