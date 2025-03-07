Liberian Senate Summons Ministries, Land Authority Over Chinese-Operated Hotels and Businesses At SKD

Monrovia — The Liberian Senate has summoned the Ministries of Youth & Sports, Justice, State for Presidential Affairs, Mines & Energy, and the Liberia Land Authority to provide clarification on a contract agreement between the national government and a Chinese company operating hotels and other businesses within the premises of the Samuel Kanyon Doe (SKD) Sports Complex in Paynesville.

The decision was made during the Senate's 14th-day sitting on Thursday, March 6, 2025, following concerns raised by Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph. Senator Joseph claimed that the Liberian Lone Star team is frequently denied access to camp at a local hotel built within the stadium's grounds, despite an existing contract agreement.

He recalled that since the end of Liberia's 14-year civil crisis, several buildings have been constructed around the country's premier sports stadium, even as the national football team continues to struggle with mounting hotel debts.

Senator Joseph described it as unfortunate and unacceptable for the national team to lack access to its own stadium facilities, particularly given the presence of a mini-hotel within the stadium complex. "So, Madam Pro-Tempore, we want to know the arrangements surrounding the national stadium and its environs with the presence of these structures," he emphasized.

The Montserrado County senator questioned the details of the agreement between the government and the Chinese company that led to the construction of the hotel within the stadium premises.

Senator Joseph also noted that while citizens and sports officials often blame the legislature for not allocating sufficient funds to sports development, lawmakers have made significant contributions to the sector. "If you look at the National County Sports Meet, it is heavily sponsored by senators and representatives, but nobody talks about that," he said. "Some lawmakers even have their own football teams and support them."

Additionally, he revealed that at least four more buildings are currently under construction around the SKD Sports Complex, stressing the need for authorities from the Ministry of Youth & Sports to appear before the Senate and clarify the situation.

"We want to know the status of our stadium. If agreements were made, who signed them, and what are their terms?" he demanded.

Historical Context and Concerns

Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue supported Senator Joseph's concerns, recalling that the late Richard R. Tolbert, while serving as Chairman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), and former Justice Minister Philip Z. Banks signed an agreement with a Chinese company allowing it to construct a local hotel near the SKD Sports Complex.

According to Senator Pennue, the hotel was originally intended for use by the national football team. However, in 2006, the Unity Party-led government under former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf extended the contract with the Chinese company for several years.

"I agree with my colleague from Montserrado County, Senator Joseph, that the Ministries of Youth & Sports and Justice must bring forth the agreement and explain why the national football team is forced to pay exorbitant fees at other local hotels while being denied access to its own facility," he stressed.

He further accused the contractor of profiteering from a hotel that was meant to serve the national team. "I recall when we summoned the Minister of Justice and the NIC Chairman at the time, the late Tolbert told us, 'Yes, we signed an agreement with the Chinese company, but I believe it's for 50 to 60 years,"' he recounted.

Senator Pennue also raised concerns about the management of Invincible Sports Park, PHP Park, and other recreational facilities in Monrovia, emphasizing that the summoned officials should clarify whether these facilities are controlled by the government or private entities.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senate Committee to Hold Public Hearing

Bong County Senator Johnny Kpehe, Chair of the Senate Committee on Youth & Sports, disclosed that his committee has already invited the Minister of Youth & Sports for a conference on the issue. However, Senate Pro Tempore Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence emphasized that, given the significance of the matter, a public hearing should be conducted with all relevant government institutions.

The plenary subsequently referred the matter to its relevant committees, including the Committees on Youth & Sports, Mines, and Judiciary, following a motion by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

With the Youth & Sports Committee taking the lead, the summoned institutions are expected to appear for a public hearing next Tuesday, after which the committee will report its findings to the plenary the following Thursday.