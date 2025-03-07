Liberia: Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center Launches Vocational School

The Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center (MLRC), a non-governmental organization (NGO) founded in 2016 by His Grace Bishop Guy Paul Noujaim, of Lebanon, aims to empower individuals with the knowledge, attitude, and skills to make healthy choices and live life fully without drugs. In partnership with the German Embassy and the Ministry of Health, Republic of Liberia, the center has officially launched a vocational school designed to provide renewed hope and second chances for individuals in recovery.

This initiative aims to equip beneficiaries with practical skills to help them reintegrate into society with confidence and independence. The program was held on February 27 at the Female Palava Hut in Grand Bassa County.

The German Ambassador to Liberia, H.E. Dr. Jakob Haselhuber, expressed strong support for the ongoing development of the mother of Light Rehabilitation Center, emphasizing the importance of dignity, voluntary participation, and self-reliance in the recovery process.

During the launch, Dr. Haselhuber noted his keen interest in the progress of the center and the well-being of its residents. "It's important to recognize when one is unwell. Drug addiction is not a choice, it takes hold of a person. While substances may offer a temporary escape, they ultimately damage the body, mind, and soul, eroding self-confidence," he stated.

He praised the efforts of the center's staff, particularly Dr. Ziah Moses, for their dedication to therapy and psychological support, which he described as essential to restoring balance to individuals' lives. The ambassador also underscored the significance of physical activities such as football and basketball, as well as personal responsibility in maintaining cleanliness and structure.

"This is not a hotel where everything is done for you. It is a place where individuals take responsibility for themselves, preparing to reintegrate into society not just as former addicts but as model cases and beacons of hope for others," he said. Dr. Haselhuber reaffirmed the German Embassy's commitment to supporting the center, particularly through the construction of a workshop and the installation of solar energy. He described the initiative as a "small project with a huge impact," allowing for direct and effective assistance without bureaucratic delays.

Reflecting on his previous visit, he expressed eagerness to witness the facility's progress. "Ever since I was last here, I've been curious to return and see the transformation of the places where you work every day, where you contribute productively. I congratulate you all."

The ambassador concluded, saying that he looks forward to the ribbon-cutting ceremony and expressed gratitude to the center's staff and supporters. "Thank you for your hospitality, your engagement, and to everyone who has played a role in this journey. May God bless this project."

General Manager of The Mother of Light (Oum El Nour) Liberia, Mr. Abdallah Shehny, expressed deep appreciation for the support that made the project possible, particularly from German Ambassador H.E. Dr. Jakob Haselhuber. "Your Excellency, your commitment to empowering individuals through education, innovation, and training is truly commendable. This initiative is not just about skills development, it is about restoring dignity, self-reliance, and the possibility of a brighter future," Shehny stated.

He emphasized that by equipping beneficiaries with practical skills, the program enables them to reintegrate into society with confidence and independence.

The vocational school has already made significant strides, with training programs in various fields: Computer Training: 27 sessions conducted, equipping 30 youths (25 males, 5 females) with essential digital skills, supported by Our Lady of Grace International School.

Tailoring Training: 54 sessions completed, benefiting 34 youths (26 males, 8 females) with foundational tailoring skills. Agricultural Training: 24 sessions held, preparing 8 youths with hands-on experience in sustainable farming. Renewable Energy: A solar energy system generating 3.43 megawatt-hours ensures 24/7 operations, reducing the center's carbon footprint and fostering sustainability.

Shehny stressed that the initiative represents more than just education; it is a symbol of transformation. "This program reassures our youth that their past does not define them. With the right support, they can build meaningful, productive lives."

Addressing the beneficiaries, he encouraged them to embrace the opportunity with dedication and determination. "The skills you acquire here are not just tools for employment, they are steppingstones toward independence and self-empowerment," he said. 8

He concluded by extending gratitude to the German Embassy and other distinguished guests, emphasizing the collective impact of the initiative.

"Together, we are making a difference one life at a time," he concluded.

As the mother of Light Rehabilitation Center continues its mission of restoring lives, several beneficiaries shared powerful testimonies of transformation, highlighting the impact of the program on their journey to recovery.

Sharing her struggles with substance abuse, one of the beneficiaries narrated that she began using drugs at the age of 13, a decision that led to a series of challenges, including teenage pregnancy and dropping out of high school.

"My journey has been difficult, but coming here has given me hope," she said. "I never thought I would have the chance to rebuild my life, but with the support of this center, I am learning to take control of my future."

Addressing her fellow beneficiaries of the rehabilitation program, she urged them to remain committed to transformation. "You have made up your mind to change, and that is the first step. As for me, I will be grateful to the Lord for my entire life because He is the only way."

She also expressed deep appreciation to German Ambassador Dr. Jakob Haselhuber for supporting the center's vocational training programs. "Thank you for giving us the opportunity to learn skills in tailoring and computer training. I truly appreciate it." She extended further gratitude to the Mother of Light Rehabilitation Center, recognizing its impact on her life and the dedication of its counselors. "This organization means so much to us, especially the counselors who guide us every day. I am truly thankful," she concluded.

Another beneficiary of the mother of Light Rehabilitation Center also shared his journey through addiction and recovery, expressing gratitude for the support that has helped him rebuild his life.

He expressed his gratitude to the administrators of the mother of Light drug Rehabilitation Center for their support and dedication.

Recalling how he fell into addiction, he revealed that his struggles began while attending a school football academy on a scholarship. "I used to play for my school team, but I followed a friend who was into drugs, and that's what led me down this path," he admitted.

Now on his journey to recovery, he emphasized that his focus is not on his past but on the future. "This is not about what I've done before, it's about what I do moving forward."

He extended appreciation to his counselors, fellow beneficiaries, and the German Embassy for their unwavering support, particularly in establishing the vocational school, which is equipping beneficiaries with valuable skills.

The Board of Trustees of the mother of Light Rehabilitation Center presented a gift to the Ambassador in appreciation of his continued support for the vocational school.