West Africa: Millions in Central Sahel and Nigeria At Risk of Food Cuts As the World Food Programme Faces Severe Funding Crisis

Dakar — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) warns that life-saving food and nutrition assistance in Central Sahel and Nigeria will halt in April 2025 without urgent funding. This warning comes as the lean season - the period between harvests when hunger peaks - is anticipated to arrive earlier than usual this year across the Sahel region. Millions, including refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs), still rely on WFP's food assistance for survival.

In April 2025, funding shortfalls will force WFP to suspend food and nutrition assistance for 2 million crisis-affected people, including Sudanese refugees in Chad, Malian refugees in Mauritania, internally displaced persons, and vulnerable food-insecure families in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria.

The UN food agency urgently requires US$ 620 million to ensure continued support to crisis-affected people across the Sahel and in Nigeria over the next six months.

"The global shrinkage of foreign aid is posing a significant threat to our operations in Western Africa, especially in Central Sahel and Nigeria," said Margot van der Velden, WFP's Regional Director for Western Africa. "With millions expected to face emergency levels of hunger at the peak of the lean season, the world must step up support to prevent this situation from getting out of control. We need to act now to allow WFP to reach those in need with timely support. Inaction will have severe consequences for the region and beyond, as food security is national security," van der Velden warned.

The latest Cadre Harmonisé regional food security analysis, released in December 2024, shows that Western Africa is in the grips of an acute food security and nutrition crisis. An estimated 52.7 million women, men, and children are projected to experience acute hunger between June and August 2025. This includes 3.4 million in emergency food insecurity (IPC-Phase 4) across the Sahel region and 2,600 in catastrophic hunger (IPC-Phase 5) in northern Mali. The hunger crisis in West Africa is driven by conflict, displacement, economic crises, and severe climate shocks, with devastating floods in 2024 affecting over six million people across the region.

Despite the ever-increasing needs in West and Central Africa, the proportion of the population facing extreme hunger (IPC Phases 4 and 5) is projected to increase by over 20 per cent by June 2025. However, the region remains chronically underfunded. As a result, WFP is forced to regularly make the difficult decision to cut rations, effectively taking from the hungry to feed the starving.

In Chad, the influx of refugees arriving from Sudan is placing enormous pressure on already limited resources, fueling tension and competition between communities, and leading to congestion at sites near the border with Sudan. This is particularly concerning as Chad enters its sixth consecutive year of severe food insecurity in 2025, with 4.2 million people affected during the June-August lean season - a more than 200 percent increase compared to 2020.

In neighboring Nigeria, the prolonged humanitarian crisis, worsened by high inflation and weather-related shocks, is endangering the lives of children, pregnant women, and entire communities. During the June-August lean season, 33.1 million Nigerians are expected to face severe food shortages. Northeast Nigeria bears a particularly heavy burden, with 4.8 million people in Borno, Adamawa and Yobe states facing acute hunger - an increase from 4.3 million in 2023.

WFP is working with the national governments, to assess and adapt its response to ensure urgent assistance reaches the most vulnerable, while calling for timely and flexible donor support, and safe and unhindered access to crisis-affected families amidst a challenging and volatile security and humanitarian landscape.

"The West and Central Africa region has long been neglected in terms of international funding and attention. We need a paradigm shift to reverse the worsening trend of hunger and its impact on vulnerable women, men, and children," van der Velden added.