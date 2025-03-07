Nigerian Travel Enthusiast Aims to Set New Guinness World Record in 70 Hours

She aims to beat the current record set by two Indians in Melbourne, Australia, on 7 December 2022.

26-year-old Nigerian travel content creator Alma Asinobi is gearing up to break the Guinness World Record for the fastest journey across all seven continents.

She announced her quest at a media briefing in Lagos on Thursday.

Scheduled to commence on 15 March, Ms Asinobi's ambitious expedition seeks to complete her route in under 70 hours.

The goal is to beat the current record of 73 hours set by Sujoy Kumar Mitra and Ali Irani in Melbourne, Australia, on 7 December 2022.

The record attempt has garnered significant support from the financial technology firm Risevest.

Starting her journey from the icy expanse of Antarctica, she says she will traverse North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Oceania.

As the youngest and only Black solo record attempt in this category, Ms Asinobi said she is determined to challenge and transform the narrative surrounding passport inequality. This pervasive issue disproportionately affects travellers from regions like Nigeria.

Rationale

Speaking about the rationale behind the move, she said the attempt is about more than just breaking a record.

"It's about showing what's possible for young African women and anyone with a low-mobility passport. I want to prove that determination can overcome systemic barriers in global travel. My dreams should not be defined by my skin or the colour of my passport," she said.

Regarding challenges, Ms Asinobi said she faced the challenge of obtaining more than ten visas--many of which came with repeated rejections.

"When I first started travelling, I spent more time researching visa requirements than destinations," Ms Asinobi admitted. This record attempt highlights her perseverance and sparks a larger conversation on the impact of low-mobility passports in today's globalised world," she said.

Timed with Women's Month celebrations, she says she seeks to dismantle stereotypes and encourage young girls worldwide to dream big by taking centre stage globally.

"Every young girl should see that their dreams have no geographic or systemic boundaries," she emphasised.

Another Guinness World Record

Adding another layer to her initiative, Ms Asinobi has announced a second Guinness World Record attempt to create the most signed travel memorabilia in history.

This project involves a Nigerian flag that will be signed by supporters from around the globe. The signing event is set for 23 March and is poised to symbolise unity, resilience, and the power of international collaboration.

"This is about taking Nigeria global," she explained. "We want our flag to symbolise unity, resilience, and the power of collaboration," she said.