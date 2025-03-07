Liberia: ArcelorMittal Liberia Ramps Up Ore Shipment, As It Seeks MDA Renewal

-- Doubles two locomotives that pull 120 wagons

Amid ongoing negotiations for the renewal of the Mineral Development Agreement between the Government of Liberia and ArcelorMittal Liberia, the company says it is intensifying production and shipment of iron ore from Nimba to Buchanan for possible exportation.

As the ongoing argument about the renewal of MDA continues in the corridors of both the Executive and the Legislature, the company had begun using two headed locomotives to transport the ore from the concession site in Yekepa to Buchanan.

The two headed locomotives are operated by two persons and the use is because of the increase in the numbers of wagons from 60 to 120.

"We have double production, and the numbers of wagons have increased, making it heavy for one locomotive to carry," said one of the rail workers, who did not want to be named.

When the Daily Observer visited the railroads on Friday, February 28, 2025, two locomotives were seen hitched back-to-back (one facing toward Buchanan, while the head of the other faced toward the wagons) and operating at the same time.

The one facing Buchanan was marked 105, while the other, facing the wagons was marked 106, respectively.

"This is surprising to see two locomotives tied together, while operating at the same time," said one old man Payequee, who was said to be working at the railroad during LAMCO days.

"One locomotive cannot carry all these 120 wagons, because they are heavy to just be carried by one train," another elderly man interjected.

With over 20 years of operation, most of the facilities, including the giant garage and nearly all the estates in the old mining town of Yekepa remained in ruin.

Some of the areas have been taken away by bushes, no pipe borne water and adequate electricity as it used to be in the days of LAMCO, in the absent of the development of the mining town, the company basically mining two virgin mountains, Mount Gangra and Yeleweton in the western end of Yekepa, which have the deposits of 'Direct Ship Ore' or DSO.

AML is also said to be sponsoring some sprinted group of companies, carrying on exploration on the range of mountains where SOLWAY was carrying on exploration, with the anticipation of taking over another virgin mountain in the future.

"Our mountains are going, but we are not seeing any tangible developments to be done by this company," a resident of Yekepa told the Daily Observer.

"Even the once paved alleys in Yekepa are now depleted and we are not seeing any sign of reconstructing these alleys/streets, "said one Arthur Leweh, former LAMCO workers.

While nearly all the concession estates, usually known as 'area' including the famous Area 'F' (the senior manager quarter) still in ruin, while AML continues bring in imported - container houses, which many consider as more expensive than building or renovating those damaged estates.

Samuel Brewer, a citizen of Nimba wondered, "with all these imported houses or containers they are bringing, what will be left they leave tomorrow like in the case of LAMCO."

With the sudden withdrawal of the CSE, a Senegalese Road firm and the huge extraction of iron ore, most of the citizens are getting agitated with the government's failure to compel the company to fully implement the MDA, which calls for the development of all assets of LAMCO that are now in AML's care.

The Daily Observer also established that most of the areas, including Areas O, N, P, H, L and M, among others, are still occupied by former LAMCO workers, something that hinders the development.

But some are arguing that while it is true that some of the areas are occupied by former LAMCO workers, areas S and T have been swallowed by bush beyond recognition.

It is also believed that the portion of the rail, connecting Mount Tokadeh (where the present day mine activities are centered) to Yekepa had completely vanished,

"AML is only concerned about the area where they extract the ore, so the rail connecting Yekepa to Mount Tokadeh has lost, now no train is reaching Yekepa since AML over this concession," said one Thompson in Gbapa, near Yekepa.

Effort by the Daily Observer to the side of the company through communication office of AML via phone, SMS and email couldn't materialized up to press time.

However, the question many are asking is the roles of Liberia representation to the company and even those playing managerial roles with the company.