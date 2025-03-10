Nigeria: Family Buries Three Siblings Found Dead in Deep Freezer

9 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

The three siblings of the Ejezie family in Anambra were reportedly killed on February 1 and their bodies stuffed in a freezer.

The remains of the three siblings killed by yet-to-be-identified assailants in Nnewichi, Nnewi North LGA of Anambra State and found in a freezer were on Saturday interred amidst wailing by family and community members.

The siblings were interred in their family compound in Uga in Aguata local go,vernment area of Anambra State, leaving the community in an unusually quiet and mournful mood.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three siblings of the Ejezie' family - Chikaima, 9, Chimziterem, 8, and Chimdirim, the only son, 5, were reportedly killed on February 1 and their bodies stuffed in a deep freezer.

In a homily during a requirm mass in honour of the trio at St. Michael's Catholic Church, the Archbishop of Ekwulobia Diocese in Anambra, Ebere Okpalaeke, recalled the biblical story of Cain and Abel.

Mr Okpalaeke said that killing had been there since the creation of man, adding that the young siblings, who were murdered in their early age, had become martyrs.

