Africa: FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup - Nigeria and Kenya Impress, Cameroon Dominant As Algeria Are Stunned By Botswana

The journey to the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup resumed on Saturday, 8 March with five fixtures taking place. Below is a summary of the results:

Nigeria asserts its dominance over South Africa (3-1)

Going into the tie as favourites, Nigeria secured a convincing 3-1 win away from home against South Africa. A brace by Shakirat Moshood and solitary strike by Harmony Chidi was enough to see the Nigerians secure the victory in Pretoria.

Kenya surprises Uganda in Kampala (2-0)

In an all-East African duel, Kenya pulled off an impressive victory over Uganda on their home turf. Nasipwondi and Ogola scored for the Junior Starlets, who managed the pressure well and converted their chances. This victory puts Kenya in a strong position ahead of the return leg in Nairobi.

Cameroon shines against Ethiopia (5-2)

Cameroon where clinical in front of goal as they cruised past Ethiopia 5-2. With a well-organized team performance, Cameroon quickly took the lead and gave no chance to their East Africans. The commanding victory puts Cameroon in a strong position to advance in the ahead of the second leg.

Guinea and Sierra Leone (2-2)

Guinea and Sierra Leone could not be separated on Saturday after an exciting duel that concluded 2-2 to set up what promises to be another exciting duel in the return leg between the two sides.

Algeria stunned by Botswana (2-1)Algeria was defeated by a clinical Botswana team that made the most of their few opportunities to score. Despite dominating possession, the Algerians couldn't break through and were duly punished by the Southern African nation who found two goals that secured the 2-1 victory.

Upcoming first-leg matches: Sunday, 9 March 2025 (local times)

14:00:Tanzania vs Zambia

16:00:Benin vs DR Congo

17:00: Cote d'Ivoire vs Burundi