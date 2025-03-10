Nigeria: Govt Takes Over Gombe Hospital, Gives Reason

9 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Baba Martins

The Federal Government has converted the Gombe State government-owned General Hospital, Kumo, into a Federal Medical Centre.

The Kumo Federal Medical Centre is the second federal medical institution in the state, after the Federal Teaching Hospital in Gombe, the capital.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information & Strategy, who announced this in a statement on Sunday, said the teaching hospital was initially a medical centre before being upgraded into a Federal Teaching Hospital.

"The Kumo Federal Medical Centre will serve as a tertiary health hospital, contribute to the training of medical personnel, and boost health care service in Gombe State and the Northeast generally."

"Governor Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya formally requested the takeover of the facility. President Tinubu approved the request, given the poor maternal and neonatal mortality indices in the Northeastern region and other health indicators in Gombe State.

"The Federal Government also considered the State Government's commitment to improving its health sector, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda, which has unveiled comprehensive reforms in the health sector.

"President Tinubu commended Governor Yahaya for prioritising the welfare of the state's citizens and stressed that the takeover would improve the state's healthcare delivery system."

 

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

