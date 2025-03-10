Nigeria: Reno Omokri Shares Video of Senator Natasha Akpoti Accusing Him of Sexual Harassment

Former presidential media aide, Reno Omokri, has shared a throwback video of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accusing him of sexual harassment.

This comes a few days after the Kogi senator raised a similar allegation against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

Omokri shared the video on his Facebook page on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

The video was originally shot by the senator on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, when she was contesting for the Kogi state governorship seat under the Social Democratic Party.

Akpoti-Uduaghan claimed that on Tuesday, 6 May 2014, Omokri flirted with her at a state banquet at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, held by President Goodluck Jonathan for the visiting Kenyan President, Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the video, Akpoti-Uduaghan disputed Omokri's claims that he was not in the country on the dates she mentioned.

She also called on the Nigerian immigration Service to probe Omokri's claims that he was not in the country at the time.

But Omokri, in a rebuttal, said President Jonathan sent him to the United States as a special envoy to try to clean up Nigeria's image after the Chibok girls saga.

"I was not in Nigeria throughout the time when Natasha Akpoti accused me. So she obviously lied. After newspapers published my evidence, Natasha deleted all traces of her accusation. She deleted everything. She had made a video insulting me, my wife, and my newborn daughter. She also deleted that," Omokri stated.