Nigeria: Ayra Starr, Mofe Damijo to Join Idris Elbas As Cast of 'Children of Blood and Bone'

9 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The much-anticipated film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's bestselling novel, Children of Blood and Bone, has revealed new additions to its already stellar cast.

Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Ayra Starr and veteran actor Richard Mofe-Damijo are among the latest names confirmed for the production.

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the fantasy epic features an ensemble cast led by Thuso Mbedu as Zélie, Tosin Cole as Tzain, Amandla Stenberg as Princess Amari, and Damson Idris as Prince Inan.

Other prominent stars set to appear in the film include Chiwetel Ejiofor, Regina King, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, Cynthia Erivo, and Lashana Lynch.

Set in the mythical kingdom of Orïsha, Children of Blood and Bone follows the journey of Zélie, a young warrior determined to restore magic to her people after a ruthless king's oppression.

Filming is set to take place in South Africa, with the movie expected to hit theaters in early 2027.

Vanguard News

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.