Nigeria's Para-Badminton Star Dominates in Spain

Bolaji's decisive victory, her fourth win over Kozyna in their last five meetings, reinforces her dominance in the WS SL3 category and propels her closer to the coveted world No. 1 ranking.

In a tournament defined by fierce competition and remarkable talent, Nigeria's para-badminton star, Eniola Bolaji, emerged as the undeniable force at the 2025 Spanish Para-Badminton International.

With every match, Bolaji's blend of skill, determination, and brilliance captivated audiences, resulting in a stunning gold medal performance on Sunday.

Her journey through the tournament, marked by decisive victories and a relentless pursuit of excellence, solidifies her status as a para-badminton powerhouse and elevates Nigeria's global profile.

Bolaji delivered a breathtaking performance at the 2025 Spanish Para-Badminton International, claiming gold with an emphatic 21-15, 21-15 victory over Ukraine's world No. 4 Oksana Kozyna in the final on Sunday.

Currently ranked world No. 2, Bolaji demonstrated her supremacy throughout the tournament in the fiercely competitive WS SL3 category.

Her path to gold was paved with challenging matches, each displaying her exceptional talent and mental strength.

In the semifinals, Bolaji further asserted her dominance by sweeping past India's Neeraj in a flawless 2-0 victory.

This commanding performance set the stage for the much-anticipated clash with Kozyna, a matchup Bolaji decisively won in straight sets, further cementing her status as one of the top para-badminton players globally.

The rising superstar's triumph in Spain is not an isolated success.

It marks her fourth win over Kozyna in their last five encounters, reinforcing her superiority over the Ukrainian rival.

With each win not only advancing her career but also strengthening her bid for the world No. 1 ranking, highlighting her growing confidence as she prepares for upcoming international tournaments.

Beyond the accolades and rankings, Bolaji's gold medal is a beacon of inspiration.

Her remarkable achievement contributes significantly to Nigeria's growing prominence in para-badminton, inspiring aspiring athletes across the nation and around the world to pursue excellence in the sport.