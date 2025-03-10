Nigeria: HIV Treatment Remains Free in Government Facilities - NACA DG

She urged the public to disregard the misinformation and avoid unnecessary panic, adding that NACA'S priority is to sustain the progress made in controlling HIV/AIDS in Nigeria

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) says information on social media regarding the withdrawal of subsidy for Antiretroviral therapy (ART) is false.

The Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Ms Ilori said the claim that ART will now cost N250,000 per dose, with patients required to pay N500,000 monthly, is false and misleading.

"We want to categorically state that HIV treatment in Nigeria remains free of charge at government-approved health facilities," she said.

"We give thanks to donor agencies, including the US President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), the Global Fund, and other development partners for their continued support.

"There has been no withdrawal of funding or support from the US Government, USAID, or the World Health Organisation (WHO) regarding HIV treatment in Nigeria."

Ms Ilori reaffirmed the agency's commitment to ensuring uninterrupted access to HIV treatment.

She said that the collaboration with donor partners remained steadfast in providing free and accessible HIV treatment to all who needed it.

She urged the public to disregard the misinformation and avoid unnecessary panic, adding that NACA'S priority is to sustain the progress made in controlling HIV/AIDS in Nigeria.

The Director-General also cautioned against the spread of unverified information, as it can cause unnecessary fear and hinder efforts to combat HIV/AIDS.

"We encourage Nigerians to rely on verified sources for health-related information.

NACA remains committed to ensuring that no person living with HIV is denied access to life-saving treatment due to misinformation or fear," she said.

She encouraged the public to visit the agency's official website or follow any of their verified social media platforms for accurate and up-to-date information on HIV treatment and prevention.