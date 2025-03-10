Ghana: Education Minister Calls On Indonesia to Establish Islamic Medical University in Northern Ghana

10 March 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Cliff Ekuful

The Minister of Education and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Mr Haruna Idrissu, has called on the government of the Republic of Indonesia to consider the establishment of an Islamic Medical University in northern Ghana.

According to him, such an educational facility would not only bridge the developmental gap between the northern and the southern part of the country but also further deepened the bilateral and educational ties between Ghana and Indonesia.

The Education Minister made the call when the Honorary Consul of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Paskal A.B. Rois, paid a courtesy call on him in his office in Accra on Friday.

The visit among other things, was to brief the Minister on the available Indonesian scholarship opportunities some of which, a number of Ghanaian students were already benefiting from.

Related Articles

Mr Rois congratulated the Minister on his appointment to lead the Education Ministry, adding that "as an experienced figure, a renowned law maker and a hardworking politician, I am hopeful that Mr Idrissu would use his rich experience, expertise and knowledge from previous portfolios held over the period, to positively impact the educational sector."

He welcomed the Minister's suggestion for Indonesia to consider the establishment of an Islamic Medical University in Northern Ghana, assuring that he would take up the issue at the highest level for a positive response from the Indonesian authorities.

Briefing the Minister on the scholarship opportunities in Indonesia, Mr Rois said the government's KNB Scholarship was currently opened in addition to dozens of other different scholarship opportunities from more than 30 other prestigious universities in Indonesia for students of developing countries including Ghana.

The Indonesia Consul said last year, his outfit held some engagements with the Pro and Vice Chancellors of some tertiary institutions in Ghana including the Ghana Technology University (GTU) in Accra, the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) and the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

According to him, such courtesy calls on him by the Heads of these institutions had opened new chapters in educational relations between these universities in Ghana and Indonesian universities where a Memorandum of Understanding (MOE) would soon be signed for lecturer-to-lecturer, student-to-student and other exchange programmes to commence among and between these tertiary institutions, particularly between the faculties and students in Ghana and Indonesia.

Mr Rois expressed the hope that the Minister would use his good offices as well as skills, knowledge and experience not only to reset the education sector of the country, but also further deepen the educational bond between the two countries through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.