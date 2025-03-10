Liberia: Tragedy On RIA Highway

A tragic motor accident claimed several lives and left others critically injured in the Boys Town community along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) highway. The accident occurred late Sunday afternoon when a truck crashed onto a taxi, causing a horrific scene in the area, plunging the community into shock and mourning.

The victims were trapped inside the taxi that was pinned beneath a ten-wheel yellow dump truck as bystanders desperately attempted to free them for more than half an hour.

An elevation crane later arrived at the scene and successfully lifted the truck off the wrecked taxi, aiding in the recovery the survivors, who were immediately rushed to the 14 Military Hospital for urgent medical attention.

Reports later emerged from the hospital that the devastating crash resulted in multiple fatalities, including father and son, Abraham Karnga and Eric Karnga, journalist Nyantee Togbah reported on Sunday. A well-known local driver, known as "Small Driver", is also reported to have died.

Among the victims were three sisters, Hannah, Ruth, and Naomi Vah. The three sisters were, according to sources, were traveling along with two young children, their nieces. Ruth and the two children, including Naomi's daughter and another little girl, lost their lives -- while Hannah and Naomi are said to be in critical condition.

The truck driver, who eyewitnesses said was traveling at a very high speed, reportedly fled the scene.

Though the police have not made an official statement on the issue, internal sources revealed that investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the accident. The local community is mourning the tragic loss of the Karngas and others involved in the crash.

Reporter Togbah disclosed that the family was on their way to Buchanan after receiving news of the death of their elder brother, who had passed away earlier in the day at Light Forest Field in Buchanan.