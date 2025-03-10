Nigeria: 'Women Key to Nigeria's Industrial Revolution'

10 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Minister of State for Industry, John Enoh, has emphasized the important role of women in the revolution of Nigeria.

Enoh spoke at an event hosted by the ministry in Lagos where he outlined plans to drive a gender-inclusive industrial revolution in the country.

The minister engaged industry leaders in discussions on challenges and strategic pathways to ensure women's active participation in Nigeria's industrial development.

"For the industrial revolution of the federal ministry of industry, trade and investment, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda, to be successful and deliver on its goals, it must be an inclusive one that recognises the immense contributions of the leading women in the industry," he stated.

Enoh emphasised the crucial role of women in shaping policies and initiatives that empower industry and drive economic growth.

"Industries thrive on innovation, fresh thinking and diverse perspectives. The best companies, economies, and dynamic industrial nations recognise that you do not win by excluding half of your best minds.

"This is not about gender but about competence and industrial competitiveness.

"And if we are truly serious about building a resilient, future-ready industrial sector, then we must discard every mindset that suggests this is an issue of equity or representation," he added.

In her remarks, Ngozi Oyewole, President of Commonwealth Business Women Africa, called on the minister to provide greater opportunities for women in the industry.

"Women are pivotal to Nigeria's industrial revolution. Our insights, experiences, and creativity are essential for driving innovation and sustainable growth in our economy," she said.

