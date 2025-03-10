Liberia: The Liberian Leaders of AML - Mulbah Gbozee, Aml's Civil Engineer Maintaining the Country's Rail Asset

What does infrastructure development have to do with professional growth? In Liberia, they go hand in hand--Liberians are put in leadership roles, and the country's assets are managed by its own people.

This is the story of Mulbah Gbozee, ArcelorMittal Liberia's (AML) Rail Maintenance Manager, who plays a crucial role in maintaining the 245km railway operated by AML.

Mulbah Gbozee, Rail Maintenance Manager, ArcelorMittal Liberia

Mulbah's journey began when he graduated as a Civil Engineer from Stella Maris Polytechnic University in 2010. His first role was with Odebrecht, the engineering firm that partnered with AML to fully rehabilitate Liberia's rail system in 2010.

As a fresh graduate, he stepped into the industry as a Planning Engineer, securing a job in his field thanks to AML's bold investment in Liberia in 2005.

For two years, Mulbah worked on the rail rehabilitation project, gaining invaluable experience in the rail industry. As a Planning Engineer, he collaborated with a team to develop, manage, and monitor the project schedule, ensuring efficient execution. He later took on roles with other organizations in Liberia, contributing to various civil engineering projects.

Then, in 2013, an exciting opportunity arose--a scholarship to pursue a Master's in Civil Engineering at Central South University in Changsha, Hunan Province, China. Studying in China came with challenges, but it also broadened his perspective and deepened his technical expertise. Mulbah earned his degree and immersed himself in a new culture, spending four years in China.

Armed with his qualifications, Mulbah returned to Liberia in 2017, eager to contribute to infrastructure development. He rejoined AML as a Rail Maintenance Planning Engineer, overseeing maintenance schedules for both rail infrastructure and rolling stock--the fleet of locomotives, wagons, and critical railway equipment. He focused on preventive and corrective maintenance, optimized resource allocation, and minimized downtime to ensure smooth rail operations. Through data analysis and coordination with maintenance teams, he enhanced operational efficiency to support AML's Direct Shipping Ore (DSO) operations.

His dedication didn't go unnoticed. In 2022, he was promoted to Rail Maintenance Manager, taking full responsibility for maintaining both the rail infrastructure and rolling stock. In this role, he oversees routine and preventive maintenance to ensure the railway's reliability and efficiency.

With AML's Phase II Expansion Project, Mulbah has played a critical role in collaborating with the Project Team to execute railway rehabilitation. This includes:

Replacing wooden sleepers with steel sleepers

Upgrading the rail profile

Extending passing tracks

Improving track alignment and substructures to support increased traffic

Throughout the rehabilitation process, he has worked closely with the Project Team and contractors to ensure smooth execution and adherence to technical specifications. Significant progress has been made--97% of the sleepers on the mainline have been successfully replaced with steel sleepers, strengthening the rail infrastructure for the ramp-up to 15 MTPA and beyond.

With the arrival of new on-track maintenance equipment, including tampers for leveling tracks, regulators for maintaining track alignment, and welding trucks for quicker rail repairs, AML is shifting toward more efficient rail maintenance.

In addition to structural rehabilitation, AML has also invested in a Positive Train Control (PTC) system, which uses GPS and real-time data to monitor and control train movements, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Mulbah's journey is a testament to personal determination and AML's commitment to investing in Liberian talent.

Commitment to Continuous Learning & Leadership

Beyond his professional growth, AML has supported Mulbah's development through several internationally recognized programs. He has completed:

A Postgraduate Certificate in Project Management from UCLA

A Maintenance Management Program at Dalhousie University

Various professional courses at ArcelorMittal University

ArcelorMittal's Leadership Pipeline Program CONNECT 1 (2024)

To further his expertise, Mulbah attended InnoTrans 2024, a leading rail trade fair, where he explored cutting-edge innovations for potential implementation in AML's railway operations.

Giving Back & Inspiring the Next Generation

Passionate about nurturing young talent, Mulbah gives back to his community. As a father of two boys, he values mentorship and runs a football club for young Liberians in AML's Buchanan concession, providing opportunities both on and off the field.

Mulbah's Loopers Football Club

His Advice to Aspiring Engineers?

"Be willing to explore opportunities and stay open-minded. Embrace new technologies and always remain curious about your craft. Liberia is growing, and AML's investment in the rail ensures that many more will follow in my footsteps. If you're interested in engineering, go for it--there will always be a need for engineers and experts in this field."

Mulbah's story highlights the power of education, resilience, and strategic investment in local talent. With professionals like him leading the way, Liberia's infrastructure--and future--are in capable hands.