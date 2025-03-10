Nigeria: Hadi Sirika's Trial, Obasa's Suit, Another Big Cases to Look Out for This Week

The cases have also spent between two months and three years in courts.

There are some notable high-profile cases coming up in courts this week.

These cases are criminal and civil in nature.

The criminal cases include money laundering, political debacle, abuse of office, and cybercrime.

The cases have also spent between two months and three years in courts.

Below are the cases.

Hadi Sirika

On 10 March, the trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, will continue at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with the cross- examination of a prosecution witness.

In May 2024, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arrested Mr Sirika, Mr Sirika, who served as minister during the two terms of former President Buhari's administration, alongside his daughter, Fatima Sirika and her husband, Jalal Hamma.

The EFCC subsequently charged them with fraudulent contract awards amounting to billions of naira.

The anti-graft agency accused the former minister of using his position to influence the award of a contract, for the Apron Extension at Katsina Airport for the sum of N1,498,300,750 to Al Buraq Global Investment Limited linked to his daughter and her husband.

One of the offences is said to contravene section 12 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) Act, which criminalises the act of a public officer knowingly owning or having a personal interest in a contract linked to their office. Such an individual upon conviction is liable to seven years imprisonment.

Five prosecution witnesses have testified in court, the recent being a retired director in the Procurement Department of the Ministry of Aviation, Musa Odiniyan.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Odiniyan told the court that the company would not have qualified for the contract if a transparent and competitive bidding process had been conducted.

Mompha's case

Popular Nigerian internet celebrity Ismaila Mustapha's case is set to come up on 13 March.

Mr Mustapha's case has been lingering in court for three years. The EFCC arrested him on 10 January 2022 and arraigned him on 12 January alongside his company Ismalob Global Investment Limited.

The anti-graft agency charged Mr Mustapha with eight counts, including conspiracy to launder over N5 billion. The EFCC accused him of using a fake document, Select Milk PRODUCER J.P Morgan to defraud Continental Diary Facilitate Southwest LLC.

The anti-graft agency accused Mr Mustapha of conspiring with Olayinka Jimoh, known as Nappy Boy, to retain N52 million believed to be proceeds of fraud.

On 3 February, the EFCC presented the sixth prosecution witness, Idi Musa, an EFCC operative who tendered in evidence document from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Obasa's suit hearing

Another major case coming up in court on 10 March is that of the reinstated Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa.

He was earlier removed while he was out of the country and the assembly was at recess. Mr Obasa filed the suit following his removal on the grounds of fraud, high-handedness, abuse of office and gross misconduct.

In the suit, he contested the legality of his removal, suing Lagos State lawmakers and the former Speaker who replaced him, Mojisola Meranda.

PREMIUM TIMES reported a meeting held by Mr Obasa, Ms Meranda, other lawmakers, the state Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro, and the leaders of the state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the chambers before Mr Obasa's comeback.

However, it is uncertain how the court proceedings will unfold following Mr Obasa's reinstatement as Speaker.

Foreign nationals allegedly involved in cybercrime

The trial of 14 Filipinos from a 792-member syndicate, arrested for various crimes, including cybercrime, impersonation, identity theft and possession of false documents in Lagos last December, will commence on 13 March before the Federal High Court in Lagos.

After the arrest of the suspects on 10 December 2024, EFCC has arraigned many of them before various judges of the Federal High Court in Lagos in batches.

The Filipino suspects are Marj Maranga, Zara Fabian, Jonalyn Mendoza, Dominique Medina, Rachelle Cabalona, Krystel Aquilesca, Caselyn Pionela, Raizza Camara, Danica Silad, Reyna Mae Eriba, Chynna Samonte, Mary Grace Dela Cruz, Sevien Cire Renovilla, and Rose-Ann Gonzales.

The suspects are facing charges of cybercrime, impersonation, identity theft and possession of false documents.

They had all pleaded not guilty to these offences which is contrary to sections 18 and 22(2)(b) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Section 18 of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act, 2015 criminalises the act of fraudulently issuing electronic instruction without authorisation and 22(2)(b) of the same act criminalises identity theft and impersonation.

Similarly, another 11 foreign nationals among the 792 member syndicate will also be appearing before the Federal High Court in Lagos on 14 March.

They are Li Niu, Yuan Zhibin, Zebin Chen, Gao Yang, Wang Wei Tong Mo Ying, Huan Livo, Li Hang, Xiao Yi, Fu Zheng Yang, Bei Bei Linde Jun and Xiao Qinyun.

They also face the same charges as the 14 Filipinos.

The impersonation offence included in the charges is contrary to Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006. The fraud charges are punishable under section 1 (3) of the same Act.

Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 criminalises impersonation and identity theft and is liable to not less than seven years and not more than 20 years imprisonment without an option of fine under Section 1(3) of the same act.