Liberia: Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Center Celebrates 5yrs

Monrovia — It was a colorful, exciting, and joyous moment when several local and international dignitaries from Africa and beyond gathered to celebrate the 5th anniversary of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Center.

The event, held on the evening of Saturday, March 8, 2025, brought together high-profile world leaders, both in person and virtually, including President Joseph Nyumah Boakai, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, Ms. Bineta Diop, Special Envoy of the African Union Commission, and Ms. Nathalie Delapalme, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation.

The glamorous occasion coincided with the celebration of International Women's Day and took place at the residence of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf under the theme: Journey to #GapZero in Women's Public Leadership.

The founder of the EJS Center, former President Sirleaf, emphasized that the event marked a historic milestone in the Center's collective journey toward achieving gender equality in leadership in Africa and beyond.

"Today, we celebrate not only the milestones of the EJS Center but also the resilience, determination, and brilliance of women who continue to break barriers and reshape the narrative of leadership across Africa and the world," Madam Sirleaf remarked.

Over the past five years, the Center, through initiatives like the Amujae Leadership Program, has supported extraordinary women who have risen to the challenge, transforming their communities and countries with courage and vision.

"This is a call to action, urging us to continue dismantling the structural barriers that hinder women's leadership. It is a commitment to building a world where women no longer have to fight for a seat at the table but are welcomed as equal partners in shaping our future," the former Liberian leader stated.

During the event, Madam Sirleaf also introduced Musiehjah, a term from the Vai dialect meaning The African Women's House. She described it as a bold new initiative that will serve as a hub for African women leaders.

"This will be a space for mentorship, collaboration, and innovation--a testament to our unwavering commitment to nurturing the next generation of trailblazers," she said.

For his part, President Joseph Nyumah Boakai pledged his government's support for the construction of Musiehjah, describing it as one of the surest ways for Liberians and Liberia to honor the legacy of former President Sirleaf.

"Today, indeed, we are very happy about how the rest of the world has honored Liberia through your contributions. Liberia is truly a blessed and honored place because of your role," President Boakai said.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, in separate remarks, praised Madam Sirleaf's efforts in spearheading such a transformative initiative for women in Africa and the world at large.

Madam Zewde emphasized that the work of the EJS Center is crucial in ensuring that women who break barriers are not isolated but are instead supported and equipped to reach greater heights in society.

She further urged women leaders to always remember that when they attain power, they must strive to change the nature of power rather than allow power to change their nature.

She encouraged women leaders to govern with intelligence, achievements, and integrity. Above all, she stressed that leadership should be guided by hard work, honesty, humanity, and compassion for their fellow citizens.

Meanwhile, former Nigerian leader Olusegun Obasanjo encouraged Madam Sirleaf to remain steadfast in the execution of her initiative, calling it a laudable venture for women in Africa and beyond.

He added that for Africa to reach its rightful place in the world, both men and women must work together, likening their roles to two wings needed for Africa to soar.