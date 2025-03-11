Nigeria: 'I Love Pidgin English,' King Charles Praises Davido's Music On Apple Playlist

10 March 2025
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ruth Nwokwu

British Monarch King Charles III has expressed love for Pidgin English after listening to music by Nigerian five-time Grammy nominee David Adeleke, popularly called Davido, who is on a 17-track playlist recently launched on Apple Music.

LEADERSHIP recalls that King Charles launched his Apple music radio show, 'The King's Music Room,' to share the songs that have brought him joy.

Speaking on the song's inclusion, the King stated that he loves pidgin English, recalling his attempt to make a speech in Nigerian pidgin English when he last visited the West African country.

He was photographed at Buckingham Palace for the music project, with an "On Air" sign on the desk of the royal DJ saying, "The next is by a Nigerian Artist called Davido, and it is called 'Kante.'

"It also features lyrics in pidgin, which I love in all its forms and which I attempted to make a speech with when I last visited Nigeria.

"I understand now; thanks to Afrobeats, it is becoming more popular."

Davido is the only Nigerian on the king's list alongside late South African music legend Mariam Makeba, whose song 'The Click Song' also made the playlist.

'Kante,' featuring Fave, is one of the hit songs from Davido's Grammy-nominated album 'Timeless,' released in 2023.

The album enjoyed commercial success and set several streaming and charting records.

