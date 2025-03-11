West Africa: Ecowas Rejects Liberia's Attempt to Replace Delegates Amid Legislative Power Struggle

Abuja, Nigeria — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has formally rejected the Liberian House of Representatives' request to recall and replace three members of the country's delegation to the regional parliament. In a letter dated March 7, 2025, addressed to Chief Clerk Mildred N. Sayon, ECOWAS Acting Secretary-General K. Bertin Some cited legal provisions that bar premature removal of serving representatives.

"I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated February 25, 2025, regarding the recall of three members designated by the House of Representatives of Liberia to serve in the ECOWAS Parliament," Some wrote. "Following a thorough review of your request, I wish to inform you that in accordance with Article 18.1.2 of the Supplementary Act on the Enhancement of the Powers of ECOWAS Parliament, the mandate of Community Parliamentarians is set for a fixed term of four years. Once designated and sworn in, members cannot be removed or replaced before the expiration of their term, except in specific circumstances."

According to the letter, ECOWAS Parliamentarians can only be recalled in cases of non-re-election at the national level, death, voluntary resignation, certified incapacity, incompatibility with other duties, or dismissal for misconduct. The three Liberian delegates in question--Samuel R. Enders, Sr., Moima Briggs-Mensah, and Taa Z. Wongbe--do not meet any of these criteria.

"Therefore, their replacement cannot be affected," Some concluded.

Political Fallout and ECOWAS Parliament Resistance

The rejection is a major setback for Liberia's ruling legislative bloc under its Speaker, Richard Nagbe Koon, which had sought to reconfigure the country's ECOWAS representation by removing lawmakers aligned with embattled former Speaker Fonati Koffa. On February 25, 2025, the House majority bloc, through a white-ballot process, selected three new lawmakers to replace Enders and Wongbe while retaining Briggs-Mensah, who had aligned with the majority.

The newly elected delegates were:

Moima Briggs Mensah (Bong County District 6) - representing independent lawmakers

Augustine Chiewolo (Lofa County District 5) - representing the ruling Unity Party

Samson Q. Wiah (Sinoe County District 2) - representing the opposition

Despite the House's decision, ECOWAS legislators were vocal in their opposition to the recall. During a parliamentary session on March 4, Gambian MP Sheriff S. Sarr openly criticized Liberia's actions, warning that political power struggles should not be allowed to undermine the integrity of the ECOWAS Parliament.

"They are elected MPs, and you say no, they should be out of ECOWAS Parliament--based on what? If they lose their seats, then you can write for a replacement. But you cannot command ECOWAS to remove sitting MPs. It's not correct. It's not fair," Sarr argued.

He further condemned the broader political maneuvering that saw Koffa removed as Speaker, calling it an unconstitutional overreach. "The Constitution has mandated the Speaker to continue being the Speaker. If executive orders come in to say no, we should bring our own Speaker and start employing our own people, that should not be something we accept here."

ECOWAS Email Confirmed Review but Not Approval

Prior to the formal rejection, an internal ECOWAS email dated February 27, 2025, from Committee Clerk Hauwa Bello Aliyu confirmed receipt of Liberia's request and indicated it had been forwarded for review. However, the email clarified that acknowledgment did not equate to automatic approval, signaling ECOWAS' cautious approach to the matter.

Senator Snowe Warns Against Political Meddling

Senator Edwin Snowe, Liberia's senior-most ECOWAS representative, has been among the most vocal critics of the House's move. He warned that ECOWAS operates under its own governing laws and is unlikely to be influenced by internal Liberian political disputes.

"The ECOWAS Parliament is governed by its own rules, and not even the current ECOWAS Chairman, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, can enforce such a recall," Snowe stated. He urged President Joseph Boakai to refrain from using legislative disputes as a tool for political retribution, warning of potential diplomatic fallout.