Nigeria: Army Rescues 75 Boko Haram Captives in Sambisa Forest

The Nigerian Army, on Monday, handed over 75 civilian captives rescued in key Boko Haram/ ISWAP terrorist enclaves within the notorious Sambisa Forest in Borno State.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai Joint Taskforce North-East, Maj. Gen. Waidi Shuaibu, disclosed this to journalists while handing over the 75 rescued captives comprising seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children at Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri.

Represented by the Deputy Theatre Commander, Brig. Gen. Anthony Okpodu, the Theatre Commander said the operation significantly degraded the enemy's capabilities by neutralising insurgents, destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches, and IED-making materials, thereby disrupting their life-supporting structures.

"As part of our ongoing clearance efforts, troops from the 21 Special Armoured Brigade and 199 Special Forces Battalion recently conducted successful offensive operations under Operation Desert Sanity 1V in the Sambisa Forest.

"Key terrorist enclaves in Ukuba, Njimia, Sabil Huda, Garin Falluja, and Gobara were cleared, leading to the rescue of 75 civilians, including seven adult males, 34 women, and 34 children. The operation significantly degraded enemy's capabilities by neutralising insurgents, destroying command and logistics bases, makeshift shelters, weapon caches, and IED-making materials, thereby disrupting their life-supporting structures," he said.

He said the handover ceremony highlighted the collective efforts of OPHK, the Borno State government, and key stakeholders in stabilising the North-East and ensuring the safety and well-being of civilians affected by insurgency.

He said OPHK remained committed to its primary mandate: facilitating the restoration of normalcy in the region to enable socio-economic activities to thrive, adding that the operations conducted by OPHK were focused on eliminating insurgent threats, protecting civilian populations, enabling governance structures, and ensuring the resumption of economic and social activities without hindrance.

The Theatre Commander said beyond security operations, OPHK remained committed to humantarian efforts, particularly in alignment with the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Reaching Inaccessible Children (RIC) initiative.

"During the recent operations, troops provided critical interventions, including child vaccinations, first aid, medical cure, and the distribution of food and relief materials. The rescued ones were given immediate medical attention, clothings, as you all can see them wearing their Hijab clothings, food, psychological support and temporary shelter pending reintegration efforts," he further said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said that, moving forward, OPHK remained resolute in its mission to eliminate threats of insurgency, secure liberated areas, protect lives and property, and create an enabling environment for governance and socio-economic develonment.

He urged the general public to remain vigilant, cooperate with sucurity forces, and report any suspicious activities to enhance collective security efforts.

Recieving the victims on behalf of the Borno State government, Director of Social Welfare in the State's Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Deveiopment, Hajiya Aisha Shettima, lauded the Nigerian military for rescuing the captives.

She said the victims will be taken to the State's rehabilitation centre where they will be provided with livelihoods support, mental and psychosocial support, among others.