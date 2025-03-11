Nigeria: UTME 2025 - JAMB Registers 2 Million Candidates As Registration Closes

10 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Qosim Suleiman

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has received applications from over two million (2,030,627) candidates for the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin, which was published on Monday.

According to the bulletin, it registered 201,867 candidates in the first week, 560,025 in the second week, 528,823 in the third week, 397,145 in the fourth week, and 325,313 in the final week of registration.

JAMB added that 200,115 candidates expressed interest in taking the optional mock UTME, which is set for 5 April.

The 2025 UTME registration, which began on Monday, 3 February, closed on Saturday, 8 February.

"With the closure of the UTME registration, preparations for the annual examination are now in full swing," JAMB said.

"This year, the Board has implemented several innovative measures to deter cheating and maintain the integrity of the examination process."

2025 UTME Tests and Admissions

The board also disclosed that the Computer Based Tests (CBT) begins on Friday, 25 April and ends on Monday 5 May.

The UTME is an entrance examination for candidates seeking admission into Nigerian universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education.

Last year, over 1.9 million candidates sat the UTME, with 76 per cent of the candidates scoring below 200 of the 400 obtainable scores.

Later this year, JAMB is expected to convene a policy meeting where the heads of all tertiary institutions will agree on the National minimum tolerable UTME score (NTMUS), popularly called the cut-off mark for admissions.

While each institution has its preferred cut-off points, they agree on a national minimum, which no institution can go below.

The cut-off point for universities is usually different from that of the polytechnics and colleges of education.

