Nigeria: Kwara Governor Reshuffles Cabinet, Swears in Two New Commissioners

10 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Tunde Akanbi

Governor AbdulRazaq says the new commissioners got a "deserving elevation" from their previous roles as senior special assistants.

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Monday inaugurated Lawal Olohungbebe and Maryam Imam as new commissioners.

Mr Olohungbebe was assigned into the Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, while Mrs Imam was named the Commissioner for Social Development.

In a cabinet reshufflement, the governor announced at the ceremony that Sa'adatu Modibbo Kawu was moved to the Ministry of Tertiary Education, while Mary Arinde now heads the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development.

Also, Lafia Sabi is the Commissioner for the newly created Transportation Ministry, while Olohuntoyosi Adebayo, formerly of the Agriculture and Rural Development, was moved to the new Ministry of Livestock Development.Afeez Abolore, formerly of the Solid Minerals Ministry, is now the commissioner of Agriculture while Abosede Buraimoh was moved to the Solid Minerals ministry from the Social Development ministry.

Speaking shortly after the inauguration, Governor AbdulRazaq said the new commissioners got a "deserving elevation" from their previous roles as senior special assistants.

"Today marks not just the beginning of a new chapter for the commissioners-designate but, expectedly, a renewed commitment to serving the people of Kwara State with dedication, integrity, and vision," he said.

"In leadership, and especially in public service, the strength of any administration lies in the power of teamwork. Be mindful that our mission is to collaborate, combining our strengths and ideas to leave Kwara far better than we met it.

"Our Govt has delivered substantial, measurable progress.

"As is clear to everyone, our government has delivered very substantial, measurable progress in different sectors. We have set new standards in public education, primary healthcare, rural and urban development, infrastructure upgrade, social inclusion, structured social protection, and wealth redistribution initiatives."

