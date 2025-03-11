Nigeria: World Glaucoma Week - Many Nigerians At Risk of Irreversible Blindness - Minister

Glaucoma is an eye condition in which the optic nerve is progressively and irreversibly damaged, resulting in loss of peripheral vision in the beginning and blindness at advanced stages

The Nigerian government has raised concerns over the growing burden of Glaucoma, warning that almost all Nigerians are at risk due to genetic predisposition and other contributing factors.

The Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, while speaking at a press briefing to commemorate the 2025 World Glaucoma Week (WGW) in Abuja on Monday, said virtually all Nigerians are at risk of Glaucoma, a leading cause of irreversible blindness.

Mr Salako, represented by the Director, Port Health Division of the ministry, Michael Akpan, noted that Glaucoma is reported to affect an estimated 60.5 million people worldwide, about 87 per cent of which are living in developing countries, including Nigeria.

He said according to the Nigerian blindness and visual impairment survey 2005-2007, Glaucoma accounts for 16.7 per cent of blindness in the country.

"The risk factors associated with Glaucoma include African ancestry, which means virtually all Nigerians are at risk and increasing age (over 40 years)," the minister said.

"Additional risk factors include family history of glaucoma, elevated eye pressure, medical conditions that predispose a person to glaucoma such as diabetes and hypertension, refractive errors, eye injuries, thin corneas and prolonged use of corticosteroid eye drops."

He explained that recent studies are reporting an earlier onset of the disease and a more severe course in persons of African descent.

About Glaucoma

Glaucoma is an eye condition in which the optic nerve is progressively and irreversibly damaged, resulting in loss of peripheral vision in the beginning and blindness at advanced stages.

It is the second most common cause of blindness and the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. It is, however, manageable if detected early.

World Glaucoma Week

WGW is marked every second week of March to emphasise the importance of regular eye checks and early diagnosis of the largely asymptomatic and devastating disease.

The theme for the 2025 WGW is "Uniting for a glaucoma-free world; see the future clearly."

Mr Salako said that to commemorate the WGW week, the ministry aims to educate the public about Glaucoma and the importance of regular eye check-ups and offer screening and spectacles when required.

Employing targeted strategy

Mr Salako said the ministry is keenly aware of specific factors that put Nigerians at risk of vision loss and has worked assiduously over the years by supporting and implementing targeted screening, public awareness programmes and advocacy.

He said the ministry has also been improving patient journey through the health system, leveraging technology and setting research priorities to improve patient outcomes.

He noted that the ministry recently developed and launched the National Glaucoma Screening and Treatment Guidelines to offer clinical and programmatic guidance for screening and management.

In her keynote address, the Permanent Secretary at the ministry, Daju Kachollom, urged Nigerians to take action by scheduling a routine comprehensive eye examination to prevent vision loss caused by Glaucoma.

Ms Kachollom, represented by the National Coordinator, National Eye Health Programme, Oteri Okolo, said many persons were diagnosed with Glaucoma at a late stage.

"The impact on their vision and life is often significant and a stark reminder of how crucial early detection is. This experience should fuel our passion for raising awareness about this condition and advocating for regular eye check-ups."

In her remarks, Ms Okolo emphasised the need to combat Glaucoma-related blindness in Nigeria.

She explained that this irreversible blindness, where not detected early and where not treated, has truly been a critical issue for the health sector.

She noted that the ministry has taken proactive steps by gathering key stakeholders to raise awareness and develop policies aimed at preventing blindness from Glaucoma.

She urged all attendees to become advocates for Glaucoma awareness, envisioning a future where no Nigerian loses their sight to this preventable disease.

"As part of the ministry's responsibilities to create awareness and to formulate policy and develop interventions to tackle this disease, we have decided to call on all key stakeholders to come to this room, get to know what the ministry is doing to tackle this disease, and generally encourage each and every one of us to be a campaigner for Glaucoma to ensure we preserve vision for every single Nigerian," she said.