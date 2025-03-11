Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Four Communities in Ondo, Many Feared Dead

10 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)

It was reported that scores of people living in the communities were killed in the midnight attack.

Gunmen, suspected to be bandits, in the early hours of Saturday, attacked four communities in Akure North Local Government Area of Ondo State, leaving in their trail dead bodies.

The affected communities are Aba Alajido, Aba Sunday, Aba Pastor and Ademekun in the Akure North LGA.

Speaking with the journalists in Akure, a resident of one of the attacked communities, who simply identified himself as Sunday, said that many people were feared killed by the bandits.

He said that many residents in the communities fled their homes to seek refuge in the bush.

Sunday explained that the attack started last week Monday, but a fresh one was launched on Friday night without anybody stopping them.

"They attacked our communities on Friday night when everyone was asleep, they opened gun fire on anyone in sight.

"So many ran into the bush for safety while some unlucky ones were killed in the villages.

"On Sunday, security men came around and recovered some of the corpses.

"Many people are missing and have still not been accounted for. If they search further, they will still find more dead bodies in the bush," he said.

Confirming the incident, Funmilayo Odunlami, a chief superintendent of police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, said investigation had started while men of the command were already in the area to restore normalcy.

She said that the attack on Aba Pastor community was reported to the police on Saturday.

"Immediately, the command swung into action to ensure normalcy was restored and the perpetrators arrested," Ms Odunlami said.

