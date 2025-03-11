Nigeria: Tinubu Names Federal University After Yusuf Maitama Sule

10 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

The institution will now be called Yusuf Maitama Federal University of Education

President Bola Tinubu has renamed the Federal University of Education in Kano the Yusuf Maitama Sule Federal University of Education.

Mr Sule, 1929-2017, contributed significantly to Nigeria's socio-political development throughout his illustrious career.

He served as Nigeria's Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, where he was Chairman of the UN Special Committee Against Apartheid.

He also served as chief whip of the Federal House of Representatives (1954-1959), Leader of Nigeria's Delegation to the Conference of Independent States (1960), First Federal Commissioner of Public Complaints (1976), and Minister of Mines and Power.

President Tinubu believes that immortalising Mr Sule's legacy will inspire younger generations to uphold integrity, patriotism, character, and nationalism.

The Federal University of Education, Kano, is one of seven specialised universities of education under the federal government.

The Kano State Government initially owned it.

As a federal university of education, it will continue to play a pivotal role in training teachers, further strengthening Nigeria's education sector.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

March 10, 2025

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.