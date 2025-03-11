Nigeria: Allegedly Drunken Police Officer Kills Businessman in Minna

The Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Dammam, had directed the divisional police officer (DPO) of Maitumbi to investigate and identify the officer responsible for the shooting.

A police officer allegedly under the influence of alcohol has shot and killed a businessman, Sani Khalid, in the Anguwan-Kaje area of Minna, the Niger State capital.

Witnesses told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

The victim, a footballer, was resting outside his compound with a tea seller due to the intense heat in the area when a team of police officers reportedly emerged from a nearby beer parlour. One of the officers allegedly fired a shot, killing Mr Khalid on the spot.

Witnesses said a second shot was fired in the direction of the tea seller, who narrowly escaped unhurt.

"Sani was killed by police officers last night under disturbing circumstances. He was sleeping outside when the police shot him without any provocation or offence," a resident who requested anonymity told our correspondent.

Another witness added, "After the officer left, people returned to check on Sani, but he was already dead. It was later discovered that the police officers involved were intoxicated. A bullet casing and an empty bottle of Gulder were found at the scene."

Confirming the incident, the spokesperson of the Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun, said the Commissioner of Police, Shawulu Dammam, had directed the divisional police officer (DPO) of Maitumbi to investigate and identify the officer responsible for the shooting.

"The police command received the complaint of the alleged shooting this morning. It was reported to have occurred around 3 a.m. on March 10, 2025, in the Anguwan-Kaje area of Maitumbi, Minna.

"The Commissioner of Police has ordered an immediate investigation, and further developments will be made known to the public in due course," Mr Abiodun said.

The incident has sparked outrage among residents, who are demanding justice for the slain businessman.