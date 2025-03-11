Liberia: 100 Women Victimized By Liberian Civil War Demand Justice

Ganta — Haunted by the scars of Liberia's brutal civil war, 100 women from Nimba County have broken their silence, demanding justice for the atrocities they endured. With a unified voice, they are calling on the government and international partners to establish a War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC) to prosecute warlords and those who fueled the conflict from 1989 to 2003.

The women, drawn from Nimba County, represent a fraction of the more than 1,000 women affected by the war's atrocities. They gathered in Ganta under the auspices of the Alliance for Peace, Justice, and Human Rights (AJHR) and the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform, in collaboration with the Office for the Establishment of War and Economic Crimes Court (OWECC).

Coinciding with International Women's Day, the event provided a platform for survivors, activists, and local officials to discuss pathways to justice for war victims and mechanisms to hold perpetrators accountable.

The day-long gathering allowed women to recount harrowing stories of violence, displacement, and loss. Many expressed frustration over the continued impunity enjoyed by those responsible for atrocities committed during the war.

"For years, we have lived with this pain, seeing those who harmed us walk free. We need a court that will prosecute those who brought war upon us," said an elderly woman, her voice heavy with emotion.

"We demand a special court that will ensure those who killed our loved ones and harmed us face justice," another woman asserted.

Determined to sustain their advocacy, the women vowed to engage in all efforts pushing for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court (WECC). They have also called for a national dialogue on the importance of the court, arguing that its creation would reinforce Liberia's commitment to the rule of law.

Adama Kiatamba Dempster, head of the Civil Society Human Rights Advocacy Platform, emphasized that any successful implementation of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommendation on war crimes prosecution must begin in Nimba, the county where the civil war erupted in 1989.

"It is crucial to start these conversations in Nimba, the birthplace of the war, to ensure that victims and survivors have a say in how justice is pursued," Dempster noted. Reiterating the need for accountability, he added, "Justice and accountability are essential for lasting peace."

Cllr. Archie Williams, Director for Research and Operations at OWECC, underscored the importance of engaging survivors in the justice process. "This forum provided a crucial opportunity for war victims to share their experiences and recommend ways to achieve justice," he said.

On the status of the court's establishment, Cllr. Williams disclosed that preparations are progressing, revealing that the first indictment is expected by 2027.

Despite the TRC's recommendations advocating for a War and Economic Crimes Court, successive administrations--Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's and George Weah's--failed to act on them. However, the current administration of President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has taken decisive steps, including the creation of OWECC in late 2024 and the appointment of Dr. Jallah A. Barbu, a respected legal expert, to spearhead efforts toward the court's establishment.