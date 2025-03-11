Nigeria: Taraba Govt Breaks Silence Over Deputy Gov's Whereabouts

After months of speculation, the Taraba State government has revealed that deputy governor Aminu Alkali has been receiving medical treatment for a stroke but is expected to resume duty soon.

LEADERSHIP reports that Alkali's prolonged absence since November 2024 had raised public concerns within and outside the state.

However, addressing the issue after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on Monday, Commissioner for Information and Reorientation, Zainab Usman, confirmed that the deputy governor had been undergoing treatment in Abuja before being transferred to Cairo, Egypt, for further medical attention.

"Sometimes around November last year, His Excellency had an ailment that necessitated his movement to Abuja for treatment," Usman said. "From Abuja, he was later moved to Cairo, Egypt, for further checks, and the Commissioner for Health was delegated to assess his health status."

She called on Taraba residents to sympathise with the deputy governor and the state government during this period, stressing that illness is a natural occurrence.

"Ailment is something that is general and can happen to anyone," she said. "Before you approach a court of law to ascertain the health, fitness, or otherwise of any principal officer in the state, the human nature of a particular person should be taken into consideration first."

Usman dismissed concerns about Alkali's eligibility to remain in office, stating that his tenure was at the discretion of Governor Agbu Kefas.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Let me come in as a lawyer now. From my background, this principle of 90 days applies only to a sitting governor of a state, not the deputy. His determination or eligibility to be in office is all determined by the governor," she said.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Health, Bordiya Buma, who recently visited the deputy governor in Egypt, provided an update on his recovery.

"He had a stroke, which affected a part of his body, causing weakness on one side and impairing his ability to talk," Buma explained. "But glory be to God, the treatment is ongoing, and we are happy with his progress. We are hoping that very soon, we will welcome him back to the state to continue his normal activities."

While no exact date was given for Alkali's return, the State government insisted that he was recuperating well and would resume duties as soon as he was medically fit.