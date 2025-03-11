Africa: Why Africa Needs More Female Leaders Now

Former president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf believed that Africa cannot only achieve its 2063 agenda if more women are elected to offices, parliamentary leadership, and key decision-making roles.

As the continent's first female president, Sirleaf, said that it is only women leaders that can make the changes that are necessary. The fundamentals, the structure, and the systematic changes that are required for what Africa needs to achieve this objective. "Our purpose is to see more women all over Africa holding positions of authority," she said in her remarks at the 5th anniversary of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Presidential Center for Women and Development. "And if I may say, as much as we like positions of influence, also positions of power."

Founded in honor of Sirleaf, the organization has been a beacon of hope for women's advancement, building the capacity of women leaders through its flagship program, the Amujae Initiative, which aims to support women leaders through peer-to-peer interactions, mentorship, and support in politics and public leadership, and ensuring women are equally represented in leadership roles.

The 5th anniversary coincides with the launch of the Gap Zero Manifesto on Gender Equality in Public Leadership and the unveiling of 'Musiehjah, a word in the Vai language, meaning 'Women House'.

"Where the women gather to talk, to mediate, to plan, to try to find a way of coexistence," Sirleaf said. "For me, it meant in a broad context a place where women can go for training, for learning, for knowledge, and for the opportunity to exchange strategies, challenges, successes, and also a place we can bring women who have already achieved, women who stand up in their society; women who challenged the status quo that they can come and have a place where they can be profiled."

She admonished the guests that 'Musiehjah' is not about her; it is a home for African women who are standing up to challenge the status quo, defying odds, and making an impact in their communities. "We want to be able to tell their stories in this place. Give us ten years of five women presidents."

The event was attended by women leaders from Ethiopia, Nigeria, Senegal, and Namibia, including Sahle-Work Zewde, former president of Ethiopia and Monica Geingos, former First Lady of Namibia. In her remarks, Zewde urged women to pursue ambitious goals, overcome perceived limitations, and actively assert their capabilities.

She emphasized that through ambition, strategic preparation, and unwavering resilience, women leaders can effectively bridge the gender gap in leadership. "To the aspiring leaders present and to all women across Africa committed to driving change, know that you are not alone," Zewde stated. "We are here to provide support, to amplify your voices and visions, and to ensure that your path is less burdened by the challenges we have faced and continue to confront. We are united in this endeavor."

According to the Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report, jointly released by the African Development Bank Group and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), there has been a notable increase in women's leadership across Africa compared to four years prior.

The report, finalized in November 2024, reveals that women in Africa score 50.3 percent in overall equality across economic, social, and public representation domains, marking a modest improvement from the 48 percent recorded in 2019. Specifically, women's representation rose from 1.5 percent to 24.4 percent between the previous and current reports.

However, it remains evident that women continue to be significantly underrepresented in parliamentary bodies, ministerial positions, and leadership roles within the private sector.

Despite Liberia's historic achievement in 2006 with the election of Sirleaf, Africa's first female president, the nation still faces challenges in electing women to representative, senatorial, and presidential positions.

Similar to Sirleaf, Zewde made history as Ethiopia's first female president, assuming office in 2018. However, her term was cut short due to her resignation, attributed to the conflict in the Tigray region, as reported by media outlets.

Culture, tradition, and finances are key inhibitors to the success of women in politics. Politics is expensive, and most often women are unable to fund their campaigns or even win a party primary. However, gains have been made in Africa with Rwanda, where women hold 63.75% of the seats in the Chamber of Deputies. Rwanda is the first country in the world with a female majority in parliament, with 63.75 % in the Chamber of Deputies and 53.8% in the Senate. Ghana, Accra, elected its first female vice president in 2024, and Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah Namibia's first female president.

Monica Geingos, and former First Lady of Namibia, said gender inequality reduces our chances of putting our best brains to our most complex problems. As we grapple with how to address the structural inequalities that are inextricably linked to our past, we must admit, our population is not interested in our past; they are upset about the present.

She emphasized the need for unity across generations. Young women are fed up with older women; they feel too easily. The answer lies in intergenerational solidarity. Gender equality must happen at all levels; women are not homogeneous, and inclusion must be truly inclusive.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai pledged his administration's unwavering support to the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf (EJS) Presidential Center for Women and Development, committing to ensure the realization of its ambitious vision to advance women's leadership across Africa.

He emphasized the Liberian government's commitment to preserving the legacy of Africa's first female president and empowering women to occupy leadership positions.

"We are here today, and I am happy that your decision has come to this point because we have always wondered how the world would remember the role Liberia played in honoring womanhood by electing the first female president of Africa," Boakai remarked. "As Liberians, we are committed to this, and I assure you that my government will fully support this project. We will ensure this vision is realized."

Boakai praised former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf's determination and lifelong commitment to promoting women's empowerment, recalling their time working together and her tireless advocacy for women's rights.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Liberia Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I know who you are, even before you got elected. Your determination, your love for humanity, and the role you have played for women is commendable. This government will stand with you in ensuring that this initiative becomes a lasting symbol of your legacy," he assured.

Also speaking at the event, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo praised Sirleaf's efforts while highlighting the persistent challenges African women face in leadership.

"If Africa will reach its rightful place in the world, both men and women must be empowered," Obasanjo asserted. "At present, the female wing of Africa is weakened--by culture, by ignorance, and by male chauvinism. This must change, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has taken a bold step to correct that imbalance."

Obasanjo pledged his continued support for the African Women's House and called on African leaders to prioritize women's empowerment as a crucial pillar for sustainable development.

"You can always count on my support and encouragement," he assured. "I hope we see this vision fully realized while we are still alive to say--yes, it has been done."

The ceremony concluded with resounding applause as dignitaries and global leaders reaffirmed their commitment to supporting women's leadership and applauded Sirleaf's unwavering dedication to the cause. Hillary Clinton, former U.S. Secretary of State, and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, World Trade Organization Director, deceived a pre-recorded video address. They appreciate Sirleaf, and her center.