Nigeria: How Pakistanis Kidnapped Fellow National in Lagos - Police

The Police Command in Lagos State has detained two Pakistani nationals among other criminal suspects for various offences committed between 27 February to date.

The command's spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, a chief superintendent of police, confirmed this during a press briefing at the command's headquarters in Ikeja on Monday.

Mr Hundeyin said that among those arrested were two Pakistani nationals who kidnapped their fellow countryman and demanded a ransom of N50 million.

"On 5 March, a distress call was received at Ikeja, that a 48-year-old Pakistani, had been kidnapped by seven other Pakistani Nationals.

"He was lured to Lagos from Kano, under the pretext that they got a job for him as a chef.

"The victim, who innocently arrived Lagos on 28 February, was received at the airport by the suspects.

"However, on 1 March, the suspects visited the victim where he was lodged, they overpowered him, tied his hands and legs.

"They robbed him of $2000, three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, his green card, driver's license and National Identity Number slip.

"Thereafter, they demanded a ransom of N50 million from the victim's boss in Kano who reportedly paid N1 million to the suspects," Mr Hundeyin said.

The police spokesperson added that upon receiving the report, operatives of the command raided the location where the victim was being held.

"He was successfully rescued unharmed and (the police operatives) apprehended two suspects, aged 19 and 28, while five others escaped."

Mr Hundeyin added that a Toyota Camry with registration number EDO-SGD-AE was recovered from the suspects.

According to him, effort is being intensified to arrest other suspects

DJ shot dead

Mr Hundeyin also said that the police had detained a 35 year-old suspected cultist for allegedly shooting a Disc Jockey (DJ) dead at a hotel in the Abule-Ado area.

He said that the shooting occurred at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday on Community Road, Abule-Ado.

"The suspect and others, still at large, stormed the hotel, shot the DJ on stage, and inflicted machete cuts on him,"Mr Hundeyin said.

He said police operatives responded swiftly and pursued the attackers as they fled toward FESTAC and were apprehended

"While escaping, he was found in possession of a locally made shotgun with one live cartridge, which was recovered by the police," he said.

Murdered during a fight

Mr Hundeyin said that on 8 March, the command also apprehended two suspects for alleged murder.

"On 8 March, a report was received that a 25 -year-old victim allegedly engaged two others in a fight at NPA Road, Victoria Island.

"In the process, the said victim sustained severe injury, and he was rushed to Lagos Island General Hospital, Marina for treatment, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

"Based on the report, detectives of the command promptly visited the scene and arrested the two suspects who engaged the deceased in the fight that led to his death.

"Investigation is in progress," he said.

Kidnap victims rescued

He said on 7 March, police rescued some three kidnap victims.

"The three victims were found in a forest in Lekki-Epe Expressway. They went to inspect a land to build an airport in Lekki. As they were about to enter their car, five kidnappers came out to kidnap them.

"The anti-kidnapping unit swung into action, the kidnappers had no choice than to abandon their victims and flee," he said.

Woman blackmailed, extorted

He said that there was a case of human trafficking that happened in Isheri-Osun.

"A woman reached out to the police that she had been kidnapped, the police got to the apartment and broke into it. A total number of 27 foreigners were found in the apartment.

"Investigation revealed that they were lured into the country with the guise of getting them jobs," he said.

Mr Hundeyin said that a man went to deliver a product and was kidnapped at Iyana-Isashi.

"On getting there to deliver the items, the door was opened and she was dragged in by a man and a woman,

"They stripped her, beat her up and took her nude pictures, and asked her to pay N2 million or the pictures will be leaked.

"She was able to give them N300,000 and promised to pay the rest but they threatened to release the pictures if she did not pay the balance.

"She reached out to the police and the two suspects were apprehended," he said.

Wanted suspected cultist caught

The spokesperson said that on 8 March, a team of operatives of the command apprehended a notorious cultist and recovered exhibits.

"The police while on stop and search duty at Fagba Junction, Iju, apprehended a 26-year-old notorious cultist.

"The suspect has been on police wanted list for cult related killings for some time while others escaped.

"Upon searching the suspect,some wraps of illicit drugs were recovered.

"Meanwhile, effort is ongoing to arrest other fleeing suspects," he said.