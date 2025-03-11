Breaking Barriers - Africa Gender Index Insights for Action

6 March 2025
African Development Bank (Abidjan)
What: Webinar on the Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report - Breaking Barriers: Africa Gender Index Insights for Action

Who: Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment Department of the African Development Bank Group (AHGC)

When: Friday, 14 March 2025, 9:15 am - 11:00 am (GMT)

Where: Online

In celebration of International Women's Day 2025, the African Development Bank invites you to join an internal webinar to present the findings of the Africa Gender Index 2023 Analytical Report. The event will take place online on 14 March 2025 at 9:15 am GMT.

The webinar will focus on critical gender data insights that highlight the progress Africa is making in closing gender gaps in areas like education, health, leadership, and economic participation. The findings underscore the urgent need for continued action to address disparities, particularly in economic participation and leadership representation.

Highlights of the session include:

  • Presentation of the Africa Gender Index methodology, key findings, and policy implications
  • A keynote conversation on advancing gender equality through data
  • An interactive panel discussing how Bank departments can leverage gender data to drive transformation

The Bank's commitment to using data to inform evidence-based policy reforms and gender-responsive investments will be reinforced during the session.

