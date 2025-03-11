Gambia: Govt to Probe Death of Former Jungler Borra Colley

The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) announced the passing of former Brigadier General Colley, a notorious member of the former president's hit squad.

Colley faced numerous accusations of heinous crimes, including torture and murder committed during the previous regime. He died on Sunday night while in the custody of the army.

In its press release, the GAF announced that the Attorney General and Minister for Justice has formally requested an inquest from His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice. This inquest, conducted under the Coroner's Act, pertains to the death of the individual who passed away while in the custody of the Armed Forces.

The release reads below:

The Gambia Armed Forces regrets to announce the passing of Brigadier General Bora Colley on 9 March 2025.

Brigadier General Colley voluntarily returned to The Gambia on 9 August 2024, after eight (8) years of self-imposed exile, citing deteriorating health conditions. During his time in exile in Guinea-Bissau, he also traveled to Casamance and the Middle East.

Following his return, Brigadier General Colley was taken into state custody due to the circumstances surrounding his departure and his implication in the Truth, Reconciliation, and Reparations Commission (TRRC) report, which recommended his prosecution for the killing and torture of victims in various locations in The Gambia.

While in custody, his medical condition was assessed and found to require continuous medical monitoring which was provided by the state. Despite these efforts, he succumbed to his medical condition on 9 March 2025.

Meanwhile, the Hon. Attorney General and Minister of Justice has applied to His Lordship, the Hon. Chief Justice for an inquest to be conducted pursuant to the Coroner's Act in respect of the Deceased who died while in the custody of the Armed Forces. The purpose of the inquest is to ascertain the actual cause of death of the Deceased.

The Gambia Armed Forces extends its condolences to his family.

The Government of The Gambia remains committed to fully investigating and prosecuting cases that arose from the recommendations of the TRRC, as contained in its White Paper on the TRRC Report.

