Cote d'Ivoire/Kenya: Mckinstry Unveils Squad Soon As Kenya, Ivory Coast World Cup Clashes Loom

Head Coach of The Gambia senior national team, Jonathan Mckinstry will unveil his squad soon, as the country's 2026 World Cup qualifier matches against Kenya and Ivory Coast edges closer.

The Scorpions will play against the Kenya and the Ivoirians in their fifth and sixth qualifier matches slated for later this month.

The Gambia currently sit second-place from bottom in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with only 3 points after four group matches.

The Scorpions slipped to Burundi 3-2, Ivory Coast 2-0 and Gabon 3-2 in their three opening qualifier matches.

The Gambia hammered Seychelles 5-1 to clutch their first victory in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

The Scorpions must fight tooth and nail to bang both Kenya and Ivory Coast to put their 2026 World Cup qualification on track despite their woeful start to the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

Kenya occupy fourth-place in Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 5 points in four qualifier matches.

The Kenyans will clash to overcome The Gambia to increase their dreams of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Ivory Coast currently lead Group F of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers with 10 points after winning three matches and drawing one.

The Ivoirians will strive to win their upcoming qualifier matches to maintain top-spot in Group F of the global biggest football showpiece qualifiers.

