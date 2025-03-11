Gambia/Algeria: Gambia Face Algeria in CHAN Qualifiers After Banging Gabon Out

11 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

The Gambia will now face Algeria in the final round of the 2025 Total Energies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers after knocking Gabon out of the qualifiers.

The home based Scorpions defeated Gabon 5-3 on post-match penalty shootouts after regular time ended goalless in their second-leg fixture played at Franceville on Saturday to navigate to the final round of the CHAN qualifiers.

Coach Alagie Sarr and his home based Scorpions charges will now go back to the training ground to prepare themselves ready for their crucial final qualifier match against Algeria.

The Gambia will be resolute to beat the Algerians to qualify for the 2025 Total Energies Africa Nations Championship (CHAN).

Meanwhile, The Gambia have never qualified for the Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) since the inception of the tournament some years ago.

