Gambia: U.S. Citizen Fined D120,000 for 'Unlicensed Firearm' Possession

11 March 2025
The Point (Banjul)
By Kaddy F.M. Touray

The Brikama Magistrates' Court presided over by Magistrate A. Fofana recently sentenced one Rickey Usumbura, a citizen of the United States of America to a fine of D120, 000 in default to serve 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession unlicensed firearm.

The accused person who was unrepresented by a lawyer, was earlier charged with a single count of offence of possession of unlicensed firearm.

In his plea of mitigation, the accused urged the court to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that he is a first-time offender.

The prosecution made an application to tender two magazines and also pistol marked Taurus to the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), which was granted by the presiding Magistrate A. Fofana.

It would be recalled that the accused in the Month of January 2025, at Siffoe village, in the West Coast of The Gambia, was found in possession of a 9mm pistol marked Taurus with serial number PT111G2 and eight-two (82) bullets, without license and thereby committed an offence.

The prosecution team was led by Deputy Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh.

WCO-PMM a key pillar to improve Customs efficiency - CG Darboe

Gov't to probe death of former jungler Borra Colley

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.