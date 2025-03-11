Gambia: U.S. Citizen Fined D120,000 for 'Unlicensed Firearm' Possession

The Brikama Magistrates' Court presided over by Magistrate A. Fofana recently sentenced one Rickey Usumbura, a citizen of the United States of America to a fine of D120, 000 in default to serve 10 years imprisonment after pleading guilty to possession unlicensed firearm.

The accused person who was unrepresented by a lawyer, was earlier charged with a single count of offence of possession of unlicensed firearm.

In his plea of mitigation, the accused urged the court to temper justice with mercy on the grounds that he is a first-time offender.

The prosecution made an application to tender two magazines and also pistol marked Taurus to the Police Intervention Unit (PIU), which was granted by the presiding Magistrate A. Fofana.

It would be recalled that the accused in the Month of January 2025, at Siffoe village, in the West Coast of The Gambia, was found in possession of a 9mm pistol marked Taurus with serial number PT111G2 and eight-two (82) bullets, without license and thereby committed an offence.

The prosecution team was led by Deputy Superintendent Buteh Sawaneh.

