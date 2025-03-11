Gambia: 'National Policy Formulation Seeks to Align National Development Objectives'

The Minister of Public Service has spoken about the National Policy Formulation Handbook 2025, which seeks to ensure that public policies are coherent, efficient, and align with the National development objectives.

Baboucarr Bouy made this statement on Monday March 10, 2025 as he presided over the official opening of a three-day validation workshop of the National Policy Formulation Handbook 2025 at Sindola Safari Hotel, Kanilai, West Coast Region.

The validation marks an important milestone in the Ministry's efforts to strengthen policy formulation, coordination and implementation in The Gambia.

"The National Policy Formulation Handbook 2025 is a key outcome of the YIRIWAA (RF-NDP). The YIRIWAA (RF-NDP) specifically calls on us to create a standardized policy-making framework. That is exactly what we have done and the document is a critical tool for the future of policy development in The Gambia," Minister Bouy stated.

Minister Bouy maintained that at the Ministry of Public Service, the initiative is central to the reforms they are pursuing in public services, policies and systems.

Those reforms, he added, are not only focused on how they deliver services but also on how they develop the policies that guide their governance and development.

He acknowledged the critical work of the Department of Strategic Policy and Delivery (DSPD), under his Ministry and their key partners like the directorate of Development Planning under the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, whose contributions have been vital in the development and refinement of this Framework.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Public Service minister noted that the National Policy Formulation Handbook 2025 aims to address the fragmentation and inefficiencies that have characterised their policy-making processes in the past.

"It will provide clear principles, guidelines, and templates for policy development, and will ensure greater coherence and coordination across all government ministries, departments, and agencies. It is also a critical instrument for ensuring that our policies are aligned with the long-term goals of our country," he added.

"Give the document your full attention. Your thoughtful feedback is essential. It will help us refine the framework so that it fully supports our mission of delivering effective governance and public service".

The document, he added, is of utmost importance to the Government of The Gambia, adding that it reflects their commitment to transforming the way they formulate policies and deliver services.