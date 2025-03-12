Nigeria: Frontline Nigerian Activist, Hussaini Abdu, Gets New Role At Save the Children International

Mr Abdu described this transition as a continuation of his lifelong advocacy for equity and human rights.

Frontline Nigerian activist and development expert Hussaini Abdu has taken a new role at Save the Children International.

Mr Abdu has been appointed as the Director of the Pan-African and New Power Advocacy Office and Representative to the African Union.

With over 16 years of experience leading governance, social justice, and humanitarian initiatives as a Country Director at CARE Nigeria, ActionAid, and Plan International, Mr Abdu will now focus on advancing policies that protect and empower children across Africa.

Based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he will collaborate with governments, regional bodies, civil society, and global partners.

Announcing his new role in a Facebook post on Tuesday, Mr Abdu expressed enthusiasm about joining an organisation with a long history of advocating for children's rights.

"Being part of Save the Children's legacy, at a time when Africa's children face unprecedented challenges and opportunities, is truly exciting," he wrote.

"In these challenging times for humanitarian and development work, I look forward to contributing to Save the Children's mission by influencing policies, forging strategic partnerships, and driving impactful collaborations with the African Union, RECs, the global new powers, the UN system, and other global actors to create a better future for children."

Dedications

Mr Abdu described this transition as a continuation of his lifelong advocacy for "equity and human rights."

He emphasised that he remains dedicated to ensuring the voices of Africa's most vulnerable children shape policies affecting their future.

He also expressed gratitude for the experiences, colleagues, and partners who have contributed to his journey.

"As I step into this new role, I am excited about the opportunities ahead and look forward to engaging with like-minded individuals and organisations committed to a brighter, safer, and more just world for children," Mr Abdu noted.

About Hussaini Abdu

According to information from Yiaga Africa, Mr Abdu is a public intellectual, development and humanitarian specialist, and social justice activist.

With over 20 years of international strategic leadership experience, he has worked in more than 10 countries and traveled to over 45 countries for advocacy and operational missions.

His work has spanned environmental advocacy, education, HIV/AIDS, debt relief, youth participation, illicit financial flows, and development financing.

As the Head of ActionAid International's Democracy and Governance Programme, he coordinated democracy and governance initiatives in 23 African countries, working with organisations such as the African Union (AU), ECOWAS, SADC, the European Union, the OECD, and the UN system.

A former lecturer at the Nigerian Defence Academy, Mr Abdu has written extensively on security, democracy, and governance issues in Nigeria and Africa.

His book, Clash of Identity: State, Society and Ethno-Religious Conflicts in Northern Nigeria (2010), provides insight into the causes of violent conflicts in northern Nigeria.

Beyond his advocacy work, Mr Abdu is the Board Chairpersons of Yiaga Africa, a leading organisation promoting democratic governance and youth participation in Nigeria.

Until this appointment, he was the Country Director of Plan International in Nigeria.

About Save the Children

Save the Children is the world's first and leading independent children's organisation, dedicated to transforming lives and shaping a better future.

The organisation works with children, their communities, and global partners to discover innovative solutions that ensure the world's most vulnerable children survive, learn, and are protected.

With operations in more than 110 countries, Save the Children reaches tens of millions of children every year through life-changing programmes in health, education, child protection, and emergency response.