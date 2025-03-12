Uganda, Burundi Struggle With High Refugee Influx Amid Intensifying DR Congo Conflict

A woman walks through the streets with children in Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo..

Burundi is facing its largest refugee crisis in decades as tens of thousands flee escalating violence in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

The resurgence of the M23 rebel group has forced civilians to seek safety across borders, with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) warning that emergency aid is urgently needed to support the growing humanitarian crisis.

The latest fighting in eastern DRC has seen M23 rebels capture major towns, including Goma, Nyabibwe, Kalehe Centre, and Bukavu.

The offensive, which began in early 2025, has displaced hundreds of thousands of people, with many fleeing to neighboring Burundi and Uganda.

Reports indicate that Bukavu, a key city in South Kivu, fell under rebel control in February, prompting panic and further displacement.

Burundi has received over 63,000 Congolese refugees in recent weeks, making it the country's largest influx in decades. Many of these refugees are living in makeshift camps, such as an open-air stadium in Rugombo, near the DRC border.

UNHCR has described the conditions as "extremely dire," with shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. The agency has appealed for emergency funding to meet immediate humanitarian needs.

Uganda, which shares a long border with the DRC, is also facing a significant refugee crisis. The Nakivale and Kyaka II refugee settlements in western Uganda are struggling to accommodate the growing number of displaced people, with arrivals exceeding capacity.

In Kisoro district, refugees continue to cross from North Kivu as fighting spreads.

Authorities in Uganda have raised concerns about security risks posed by the influx, with fears that armed groups could exploit the crisis.

The government has called for more international support to manage the situation, emphasising that Uganda remains one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in Africa.

The UN has urged the global community to scale up support for Burundi, Uganda, and other countries affected by the DRC conflict. The ongoing violence, coupled with limited humanitarian funding, threatens to worsen the plight of displaced communities.

As the crisis unfolds, both Burundi and Uganda are calling for diplomatic efforts to restore peace in eastern DRC and prevent further mass displacement.