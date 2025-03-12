Nigeria: Fire Engulfs Cars, Buildings As Gas Tanker Explodes in Lagos

Pandemonium broke out on Tuesday night in Lagos residents of Otedola Estate and road users around the vicinity scampered for safety when a gas-laden tanker exploded and resulted in a raging blaze outward of Otedola Bridge in the Omole area of Lagos.

It was gathered that the inferno started at about 8pm when the accident involving a gas tanker led to an explosion with motorists and other road users fleeing in different directions.

Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, disclosed and confirmed that the inferno was being curtailed as it has spread to properties along the road leading to the Otedola bridge.

According to her, "The 30 tonnes DAF Gas Truck with an unknown registration number is on its way navigating the Lagos-Ibadan expressway before an accident resulting in an ensuing explosion accompanied with fireballs in front of a Redeemed Church."

Adeseye further said, "The resultant fire quickly spread to the church and adjoining bungalow building as well as four different brands of vehicles while it is being mitigated from causing further damage."

Meanwhile, she added that while firefighting operations were ongoing, there has been no record of casualty, promising further updates to follow.