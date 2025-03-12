Nigeria: Labour, Youth Ministries Sign MOU On Initiative to Create 2.5 Million Jobs

Abuja — In a bid to reduce unemployment in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment and the Federal Ministry of Youth Development have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to facilitate the creation of 2.5 million jobs annually.

The agreement, which was signed in collaboration with a private firm - Sapphital Limited - was said to be part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, emphasised that the collaboration would strengthen Nigeria's workforce and expand job opportunities.

Onyejeocha noted that the initiative, known as the Labour Employment and Empowerment Programme (LEEP) and the Nigerian Youth Academy (NIYA) platform, would create pathways for skills development, job placement, and entrepreneurship.

"As we move forward, we remain dedicated to advancing employment opportunities, improving working conditions, and building a resilient workforce together. I believe that together, we will achieve," she added.

The minister explained that the initiative was not only for young people but also for retired professionals and individuals who had been affected by hazardous work conditions.

She stressed that the program would provide opportunities for those who may no longer be able to work in physically demanding jobs but still have valuable skills to offer.

"For the Ministry of Labour, it is not just the youth. It's also about our parents, our retired men in uniform. Through remote jobs, age will not be a barrier. You get on the platform, apply, and by God's grace, you're employed," Onyejeocha said.

She further explained that the program would cater to ex-servicemen and people with disabilities, particularly soldiers wounded in battle.

"Have you thought about our soldiers who have been wounded in the course of insurgency, even at the course of war, going home with amputated legs? Their brains are still sharp, but they can't move. The LEEP platform is offering opportunities for all," she affirmed.

On his part, the Minister of Youth Development, Ayodele Olawande, reiterated the administration's commitment to youth employment and economic empowerment.

He noted that the signing of the MoU demonstrated the government's seriousness in tackling youth unemployment.

"For us at the Ministry of Youth Development, we know that the greatest indicator of our success would be how much we are able to reduce unemployment. And this is why the Ministry of Labour and Employment is an important partner to us," Olawande stated.

He explained that through LEEP and NIYA, the government was setting a new standard for youth empowerment by integrating vocational training, technology, and mentorship to equip young Nigerians with relevant skills.

"This partnership is about action, not just promises. We are ensuring that Nigerian youth are equipped with the skills required to excel in today's competitive economy," he said.

According to Olawande, the initiative would not only prepare young Nigerians for existing jobs but also inspire them to become job creators.

Olawande also urged all stakeholders to remain committed to ensuring the success of the program.

The LEEP program was designed to create jobs, support entrepreneurship, and develop skills for global competitiveness.

It aims to equip beneficiaries with skills to participate in the green economy, with training focused on areas such as Solar Kiosk and Solar Panels Installation, Greenhouse farming, recycling amongst others.