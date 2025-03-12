Nigeria: Nine Abducted Ondo Surveyors Released After Payment of N20m Ransom

Nine abducted surveyors in Akure North council area of Ondo State have been released after payment of N20m ransom.

Recall that the abductors had demanded for N100m ransom before the release of the victims.

The market women begged the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to N50m but they initially rejected.

Their release was confirmed by Pastor Ajibade Owolanke brother to the Ejemikin of Akure, High Chief, Oluwole Omotayo in Akure, the state capital.

Pastor Owolanke said that the victims have joined their individual family members.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were taken to different hospitals after they were released by their abductors.

Recall that the victims were kidnapped a week ago while on site at Ilu-Abo, in Akure North council area of the state.

Irked by the state of insecurity in the state, market women and other Youths in Akure metropolis staged a protest on Tuesday and appealed to the governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the security chiefs in the state to halt the ugly development.

