Nigeria: Nine Abducted Ondo Surveyors Released After Payment of N20m Ransom

12 March 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Nine abducted surveyors in Akure North council area of Ondo State have been released after payment of N20m ransom.

Recall that the abductors had demanded for N100m ransom before the release of the victims.

The market women begged the kidnappers to reduce the ransom to N50m but they initially rejected.

Their release was confirmed by Pastor Ajibade Owolanke brother to the Ejemikin of Akure, High Chief, Oluwole Omotayo in Akure, the state capital.

Pastor Owolanke said that the victims have joined their individual family members.

Vanguard gathered that the victims were taken to different hospitals after they were released by their abductors.

Recall that the victims were kidnapped a week ago while on site at Ilu-Abo, in Akure North council area of the state.

Irked by the state of insecurity in the state, market women and other Youths in Akure metropolis staged a protest on Tuesday and appealed to the governor, Dr Lucky Aiyedatiwa and the security chiefs in the state to halt the ugly development.

Details later...

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.