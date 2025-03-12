Nigeria: Ex-Senate President Denies Defending Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

Mr Lawan explained that his only contribution during the debate in the chamber was to caution against withdrawing Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's security aides, which he argued could set a dangerous precedent which could be exploited against lawmakers in future.

The immediate past Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has denied media reports claiming that he defended the sexual harassment allegations levelled against the incumbent Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on the floor of the Senate.

Mr Lawan, who led the Senate from 2019 to 2023 and currently represents Yobe North Senatorial District, clarified his position in a statement issued by his media adviser, Ezrel Tabiowo, on Tuesday.

He admitted that he contributed to the debate on the suspension of the Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, but explained that his intervention was solely to caution against the withdrawal of her security aides, not to defend or comment on any allegations related to sexual harassment.

Akpoti-Uduagan's suspension

On 6 March, the Senate voted to suspend Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan for six months following recommendations from its Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions.

The decision was based on her alleged misconduct during a plenary session on 20 February and her refusal to adhere to the chamber's sitting arrangement.

The Senate also imposed several penalties on her, including the withdrawal of all her security aides and the closure of her office within the National Assembly.

All the properties belonging to the Senate that are in her possession would be handed over to the Clerk to the National Assembly, and she was also prohibited from entering the National Assembly premises during the suspension period.

Her salary and allowances were also suspended for the duration of the suspension, and she was banned from representing herself as a senator, both locally and internationally

However, the Senate left the door open for the suspension to be lifted if Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan submits a written apology, which the leadership may consider before the full six-month period expires.

On Tuesday, Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan took her case to the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), seeking international intervention in her suspension from the Senate.

She addressed delegates at an IPU meeting held at the United Nations headquarters in New York, where she also raised allegations of sexual harassment against Mr Akpabio.

Despite the Senate's stated reasons for her suspension, there are speculations in media reports, including some from international outlets, that Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan was suspended because of her sexual harassment allegations against the senate president.

Some reports also claimed that Mr Lawan defended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegations against the senate president minutes before her suspension.

Misrepresentation of facts

Mr Lawan stated that any report claiming he defended Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's allegations against Mr Akpabio is false and a misrepresentation of facts.

"The attention of the Office of the President of the 9th Senate, Distinguished Senator Ahmad Lawan, has been drawn to misleading reports circulating in some sections of the media, suggesting that Senator Lawan defended Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan against allegations of sexual harassment involving the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

"We wish to categorically state that these reports are entirely false and a gross misrepresentation of the facts," he said.

What happened

Mr Lawan explained that his only contribution during the debate was to caution against withdrawing Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan's security aides, which he argued could set a dangerous precedent that could be exploited against lawmakers in the future.

"During the Senate plenary session last week Thursday, 6 March 2025, Senator Ahmad Lawan, in his capacity as a respected member of the upper chamber, drew the attention of his colleagues to one of the recommendations contained in the report by the Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions. The recommendation in question proposed the withdrawal of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan's security aides.

"Senator Lawan, in his intervention, cautioned the Senate against adopting this recommendation, emphasising that such a decision could set a dangerous precedent that might be exploited against lawmakers in the future. His remarks were strictly procedural and aimed at upholding the integrity and independence of the National Assembly," the statement said.

The former senate president emphasised that he neither defended nor opposed Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan in any way regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Mr Akpabio.

"At no point did Senator Lawan defend Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan or take sides in the allegations against the Senate President. His intervention was purely a matter of principle, reflecting his commitment to due process and the rule of law.

"Senator Ahmad Lawan remains a statesman

who prioritises the stability and dignity of the National Assembly. He urges the media and the public to disregard any insinuations that suggest otherwise," the statement said.