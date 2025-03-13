Angola Pushes for Direct Talks Between Kinshasa and M23 in DRC Crisis

As Angola continues to act as a mediator in the crisis in eastern DRC, President Lourenço is working on bringing about direct negotiations between Kinshasa and the M23.

The conflict in eastern DRC was the focus of a new meeting between Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and his Angolan counterpart, João Lourenço, mediator of the crisis tearing apart the region, in Luanda on Tuesday.

According to the two presidents, discussions could begin between Kinshasa and the M23 armed group.

After Tshisekedi, and Lourenço had a one-on-one meeting, Angola's presidency explained on social networks that it would "establish contacts with the M23, so that the delegations of the DRC and the M23 conduct direct negotiations in Luanda in the coming days, with a view to negotiating a definitive peace in this brother country."

The Southern African country has been trying to mediate a lasting ceasefire and de-escalate tensions between Congo and neighbouring Rwanda, which has been accused of backing the Tutsi-led rebel group.

Authorities in Kigali still deny providing arms and troops to M23 rebels, and say Rwandan forces are acting in self defence against the Congolese army and militias hostile to Rwandans, especially Tutsi.

M23 rebels have seized multiple cities in eastern Congo, including the two biggest cities and provincial capitals of North and South Kivu, since January.

This brings an escalation to a long-running conflict rooted in the spillover into Congo of Rwanda's 1994 genocide and the struggle for control of Congo's vast mineral resources.

Towards direct negotiations?

In Kinshasa, the presidency has since the beginning of the conflict refused direct discussions with the M23 armed group.

President Tshisekedi considers that any negotiations should take place directly with Rwanda, which he described as the "master" of the M23 at the end of February.

But the Congolese authorities now assure that they are "taking note" after the meeting in Luanda, and waiting to see "the implementation of this Angolan approach."

Tina Salama, the spokesperson for the Congolese presidency, pointed out that a framework for negotiations already exists in the so-called Nairobi process.

A summit of the Southern African region bloc (SADC) devoted to the DRC is now taking place this Wednesday.

The crisis will also be discussed at the 8th EU-South Africa summit, which will take place on 13 March in Cape Town.

And a new meeting of the United Nations Security Council will be devoted to the conflict in the east of the DRC, on 4 April.

(With newswires)