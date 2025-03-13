Congo-Kinshasa: Angola Announces It Will Mediate in the Crisis in Eastern DRC

12 March 2025
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Kinshasa — Angola will host negotiations in Luanda between the Kinshasa government and the M23 with the aim of resolving the crisis affecting the eastern provinces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). This was announced by the Angolan Presidency on March 11. "Following the brief working visit of His Excellency Félix Tshisekedi to Luanda, the Angolan side, in its capacity as mediator in the conflict affecting eastern DRC, will establish contacts with the M23 so that delegations from the DRC and the M23 can hold direct talks in the coming days in Luanda, with a view to negotiating a definitive peace in this sister country," reads the statement issued after the Congolese president's visit.

On March 10, Angolan President João Lourenço received a joint delegation from the National Episcopal Conference of the Congo (CENCO) and the Church of Christ in Congo (ECC). During the meeting, the church representatives presented to the Angolan Head of State their initiative for a Social Pact for Peace and Coexistence in the DRC and the Great Lakes Region (see Fides, 4/2/2025).

ECC spokesperson, Pastor Eric Nsenga, told the press that CENCO and the ECC consider Lourenço a key player in the peace process in eastern DRC, particularly given his role as President of the African Union. Prior to this meeting, the religious representatives had already met in February with President Félix Tshisekedi (see Fides, 4/2/2025) and subsequently with the leaders of the Alliance of Forces for Change/M23 in Goma (see Fides, 13/2/2025).

The delegation of the two Churches also visited Rwanda, Uganda, Kenya, and the Republic of Congo, where they met with the leaders of these countries to receive their opinions on possible solutions for achieving lasting peace in eastern DRC and throughout the region.

